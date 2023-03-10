The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila panics, sinister Bill, Liam’s livid and preemptions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease more of the same.

It’s a short week for B&B fans, with only three new episodes airing.

The Bold and the Beautiful will be preempted on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17, due to CBS’ coverage of March Madness.

New episodes return on Monday, March 20, picking up right where the show left off ahead of the long weekend.

The main focus of the show continues to be Bill (Don Diamont) and Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) sudden relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next week, a couple of twists and turns take that relationship to a new level.

Bill and Sheila are headed for disaster

The walls will feel like they are closing in on Sheila after she slept with Deacon (Sean Kanan). She can’t shake the feeling that Bill knows she cheated.

Sheila needs Bill to keep her out of jail. Although she has real feelings for Deacon, Sheila fears Bill will destroy both her and Deacon if the truth of their tryst comes out.

Freedom means everything to Sheila, and she will make a bold move to ensure things stay that way next week.

Meanwhile, the real Bill Spencer begins to return as his evil and sinister side returns. Dollar Bill is not one to be crossed, and his actions tease he knows more than he’s letting on.

The grand opening of Il Giardino looms, and B&B fans can bet that party will set the stage for some explosive moments involving Deacon, Sheila, and Bill.

Liam flips out

Over with Liam (Scott Clifton), something makes him lose it, with all signs pointing to Hope (Annika Noelle) agreeing to work with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) on Hope for the Future.

Liam made his thoughts on Hope letting Thomas back into her life crystal clear. However, Hope’s determined to keep her line going, and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was adamant it was Thomas or no line.

The issue with Thomas isn’t the only thing making Liam angry. Liam’s also dealing with his father and Sheila, which will add to his freak-out.

Other B&B news

While those are the two main storylines for the short week on The Bold and the Beautiful, the show will flip back to Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) for another surprise. The young boy has another shocking announcement for his family.

Douglas has been living with Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) after the recent custody hearing. Perhaps he will decide to move back in with one of his parents.

Whatever the case, Douglas’ news throws Hope, Thomas, Liam, Finn, and Steffy for a major loop.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.