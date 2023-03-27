The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila loses control after warnings from Bill and Deacon

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal the walls are closing in on Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and she doesn’t handle it well.

Sheila isn’t known for handling challenging situations with ease.

In fact, she almost always goes psycho, putting lives in danger.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the CBS soap opera, that appears to be the case once again.

As B&B viewers know, Bill (Don Diamont) has been working with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and the FBI to take down Sheila.

Things are coming to a head, and the end result will have fans talking for weeks to come.

Bill and Deacon warn Sheila

This week ended with Sheila questioning if Bill was playing her after his sudden proposal.

In the video footage, Bill informs Sheila that he couldn’t let her get away. Ridge and the FBI watch via the surveillance camera as Bill tries to persuade Sheila to marry him.

A flip of the scene reveals Sheila just might be thinking of pulling a page out of her playbook and going on the run. Deacon, who can’t seem to quit Sheila, warns that something terrible will happen if she keeps running away.

It turns out Deacon hit it right on the money, but could there be more to his warning than what meets the eye? After all, Deacon does get a visit from Ridge this week.

Perhaps Ridge convinces Deacon to help him, Bill, and the FBI put Sheila in prison forever.

Sheila freaks out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed Sheila gets suspicious, and boy does she ever. There’s a lot of back and forth in the preview video with various scenes, so it’s a little tricky to tell what happens when.

However, one thing is for sure. Sheila loses her mind on Bill. It seems that Dollar Bill can’t take playing this game of faking his love for Sheila to get the goods on her anymore.

Bill did warn Ridge that the sting needed to end, and thanks to the video, it appears Bill does just that. A tense scene features Bill informing Sheila that her “reign of terror is over.”

The evil villain doesn’t take the news well and lunges at Bill. In true soap opera fashion, they end up in a struggle on a balcony, and Sheila goes over the edge as Ridge and the FBI watch in horror.

Will Sheila survive the fall, or will this be another presumed dead situation?

That question and more will be answered this week on B&B.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.