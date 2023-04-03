The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is this it for Lope?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the focus will turn to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) this week.

With Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in a medical crisis, it’s time to refocus the storylines and return to the Lope marriage with Thomas smack in the middle.

Hope has agreed to work with Thomas again, despite telling Liam (Scott Clifton) she would reject his offer to revive her Hope For the Future line.

Her betrayal weighs heavily on her husband, who confides in his brother about his concerns.

Liam isn’t the only one concerned, though.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam catches Hope in a compromising position

As he worries about what’s happening between his wife and his arch-enemy, Liam vents to Wyatt (Darin Brooks). The two discuss the possibilities, and Wyatt warns him to keep an eye on Thomas and Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video flashes to Hope and Thomas discussing work. Things are playful between the two, and her admission Thomas was “hot” continues to live rent-free in his head.

When Liam walks in, he sees Hope on top of Thomas in a very compromising position, which sets him entirely off.

Seeing Thomas with his hands on Hope puts him on another level, and it looks like this may be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

He questions Hope and wants to know how much more he is supposed to take with this situation. Liam has watched all of the Thomas drama fall around her, and he has been there to pick up the pieces.

Will Lope split?

Liam appears to be at the end of his rope. He has watched over and over as Thomas has duped Hope.

He has stuck by his wife through it all and for the sake of Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). He loves that little boy as if he were his own, and his best interest is also important.

With Hope not hearing him, where will that leave Liam? He has attempted to get through to her on multiple occasions, to no avail.

Hope is so into her line that she has become blind to the potential risk of losing her husband. And falling into Thomas’ lap with Liam walking in isn’t the best way to have things go down.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama between Liam and Hope is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.