The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: RJ returns and a walk down memory lane

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that memories and nostalgia will fill the air.

A huge milestone hits Bold as the 9000th episode airs next week.

Plenty between the Logans and the Forresters will come into play for the big day.

The love triangle between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Taylor (Krista Allen), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been a huge part of the over three decades of the soap airing, so naturally, it will be highlighted.

With May sweeps just two weeks away, a happy return and other surprises will help get the ball rolling.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

RJ returns

The return of Brooke and Ridge’s son, RJ (Joshua Hoffman), has fans wondering what his character will bring to The Bold and the Beautiful.

He’s been offscreen for years but has been mentioned plenty since Taylor’s return to Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease RJ will share what he’s been up to since he’s been away. He returns with some news, presumably about what brought him back home.

Will he have Coco with him? After all, he was in a relationship when he left for Paris. However, the writers may gloss over that, as it has been known to happen.

And while he is happy to reunite with his family, he has no interest in getting into the Logan/Forrester drama, as he is part of both.

RJ will be seen on canvas beginning Friday, April 21, and for the foreseeable future.

The 9000th episode is a standalone

Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be standalone. It will feature some of the biggest moments in the soap’s history, and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fans will love what they see.

Love, romance, and even some fights will be featured.

So much has happened over the last three decades, and with only Brooke and Eric (John McCook) left from the original cast, it will be interesting to see which moments they have chosen to highlight.

Long-time viewers have invested in these characters and families, especially those who have initially watched. The original Taylor and Brooke feud has been passed down to their daughters, Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle). It’s come full circle in three decades and will hopefully be around for many more, as it is one of the final four surviving network soaps.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.