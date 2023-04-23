RHONJ reunion: Gia Giudice denies telling Joe Gorga to ‘leave Melissa’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been intense this season.

Viewers have waited for the reunion after learning that Joe and Melissa Gorga did not attend Teresa Giudice and Louis Ruelas’ wedding. It was filmed last week, and the reunion tea is piping hot.

Teresa and Melissa have been at odds all season, and with a couple of episodes left, things will intensify even more.

During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa was outraged that Teresa name-dropped Antonia when asked whether the cousins were close. Teresa revealed Milania was hurt when Antonia skipped her sweet 16, and Melissa was livid that her daughter was brought up.

Joe name-dropped Gia Giudice during a confessional on the upcoming season finale, revealing his eldest niece told him to “leave Melissa.”

This was brought up at the reunion when Andy Cohen called Gia and gave her a chance to speak about what happened.

Andy Cohen calls Gia Giudice after Joe Gorga says she told him to ‘leave Melissa’

Longtime viewers will know that things between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga have affected Gia Giudice since she was a little girl. She even wrote a song about their feud, which went viral on TikTok years later.

While at the reunion, the topic of Gia’s conversation with Joe Gorga was brought up, and like a good host, Andy Cohen called Gia and asked what she said to her uncle and explained what Joe was claiming she said.

And here’s where it gets messy.

Joe says that Gia Giudice called him just before Teresa Giudice and Louis Ruelas’ wedding and told him to “leave Melissa.” Presumably, this was after it was known the Gorgas were skipping the wedding.

When Andy talks to Gia, she denies ever saying anything about leaving his wife and instead reveals she called her uncle to beg him to attend her mother’s wedding.

Has the Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud reached a point of no return?

There’s been speculation that there is no returning to a family unit after this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The women have been feuding for years, and not attending the wedding of his only sibling was a huge stance for Joe Gorga. Gia Giudice attempted to mend things because it’s clear she still wants peace as she did as a little girl. However, with her revealing he twisted her words, that door may now be shut.

Melissa Gorga came with receipts, which has viewers wondering what she could have that hasn’t already been put into the open.

It looks this could be an incredibly juicy three-part reunion!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.