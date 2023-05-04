Dolores Catania and Rachel Fuda tease explosive RHONJ Season 13 finale and reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Rachel Fuda are teasing an explosive Season 13 finale and reunion show.

In a couple of weeks, RHONJ fans will finally see what led to Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga skipping out on Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The tension has been mounting all season, but things are coming to a head with this week’s episode featuring a hot mic moment from Louie dissing Joe and Melissa.

Dolores and Rachel have both shed light on what’s coming as Season 13 winds down.

They are also teasing the upcoming reunion, which, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy Cohen nearly stormed out on.

It turns out the season finale has explosive power too.

Dolores Catania and Rachel Fuda call RHONJ Season 13 finale an ‘explosion’

Speaking with The A.V. Club recently, the two Real Housewives were asked what viewers can expect in the highly anticipated finale.

“The finale is just, like, an explosion,” Dolores expressed.

The mid-season trailer did tease a heated and angry drama filed ending to the season with Danielle Cabral spilling the cheating rumor that Jennifer Aydin told her to Melissa.

Danielle and Margaret Josephs unleash their fury on each other in the teaser, too, so it’s easy to see why Dolores referred to the finale that way.

Rachel agreed with Dolores’ words saying, “That’s the best word. That’s exactly what happened, like, somebody set a bomb and just walked away.”

Not only did the newbie dish the finale, but Rachel also opened up about the recently filmed reunion show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda talks Season 13 reunion

This week Rachel appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish all things New Jersey housewives alongside Willie Geist. It didn’t take for the topic of the reunion to come up with Andy wanted her thoughts on it.

“I mean holy temper tantrums,” she spilled before adding, “It was a long day, but it was intense. That’s what got me.”

Willie pipped up to ask if there was a lot of yelling and crying, which pretty much happens at every single real Housewives reunion. This time though, there was so much more that left Rachel in disbelief.

“A lot of cursing, high hatred, and yelling. I was like, ‘Oh My God,” Rachel shared.

The countdown is on to The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 finale and reunion show. Rachel Fuda and Dolores Catania have teased an explosive finale, which will air on Tuesday, May 16.

Teresa Giudice’s wedding special airs on Tuesday, May 23, and the multi-part reunion will kick off on Tuesday, May 30.

Who’s ready for a Jersey explosion?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.