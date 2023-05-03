RHONJ fans warn Margaret Josephs about Lexi and Joe, ‘You lose them how you got them’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers have a lot to say about Margaret Josephs and her assistant Lexi’s relationship with her husband, Joe Benigno.

Last week on the Bravo show, the women were in Ireland, and Lexi and Joe filmed a Facetime with Margaret. She explained that while Lexi was going through a divorce, she was living in their guest house. Joe was hosting guys’ night, and Lexi was preparing things for them.

Interestingly, this sparked chatter on social media about what could be brewing between Lexi and Joe — if anything at all.

Naturally, because of how Margaret met Joe, plenty of analogies are happening too. The couple met while married to other people and then divorced their spouses to marry each other.

This has seemingly been swept under the rug on the show, as the focus has been on Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s feud. However, seeing if any of that was addressed at the reunion will be interesting.

Here’s what RHONJ viewers say about Lexi and Joe.

RHONJ warn Margaret Josephs about Lexi and Joe Benigno

The two most recent episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey shared scenes where Margaret Josephs’ assistant Lexi was spending time with her husband, Joe Benigno.

One viewer took to Twitter and shared, “You [lose] them how you got them!”

I find it funny Lexi over there playing house with Joe while Marge is away! #RHONJ Funny Marge mentions she’s not the jealous type! All while Lexi is treating Joe like the man of the house not the maid! You loose them how you got them! pic.twitter.com/KXtSL3QXEo — 🇵🇷🇵🇷ReadAndShade♥️♥️ (@ReadAndShade) May 3, 2023

After the Ireland episode, another viewer shared the same sentiment.

Marge may wanna keep an eye on Joe and Lexi…. You definitely lose ‘em how you get ‘em #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/3nvdxZizSC — cupcake angel flower (@7ftbombshell) April 26, 2023

Could Lexi be trying to get her foot in the door? Another viewer revealed, “OKAY wait I completely forgot to comment on this whole Lexi living with Marge and Joe situation. I think it’s really cute but also imagine Lexi becomes a new #rhonj housewife and takes Marge’s spot? LOL I would die.”

OKAY wait I completely forgot to comment on this whole Lexi living with Marge and Joe situation. I think it’s really cute but also imagine Lexi becomes a new #rhonj housewife and takes Marge’s spot? LOL I would die 😅 pic.twitter.com/wLwLh5Hq6j — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) May 3, 2023

Bravo viewers are all about the drama, and one wondered whether Joe and Lexi would be the next Scandoval. That may make the Bravosphere explode.

Several viewers sent the warning to Margaret, but she has yet to address it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers aren’t here for Lexi

It seems that Margaret Josephs may be pushing to have Lexi added to the cast in some capacity, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans aren’t here for it.

The vibe started last week, and as the season is beginning to wrap up, the viewers aren’t interested in seeing more of Lexi — unless she has an affair with Joe Benigno, they are all in.

Why is Margaret trying to make Lexi happen????? Get us Laura and Andy and a camera please. The next time we see Lexi should be when she inevitably sleeps with Joe. Then we need that fall out…. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/bgMwA4swPN — Charlene M (@chika1sg0lden) May 3, 2023

The memes and the gifs used to express their distaste are top-tier on this subject.

Marge we DO NOT under any circumstances care about Lexi! For Gods sake #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/pRsZ6dMpFx — Y. (@yemiiii199) May 3, 2023

Whether anything happened or will happen between Joe and Lexi remains to be seen. But if it does, RHONJ viewers are ready to pounce on the situation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.