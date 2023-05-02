RHONJ Season 13 reunion looks: See the bold and daring styles

The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies went for it with their bold and daring styles for the Season 13 reunion show.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral. Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider gathered to rehash the season a couple of weeks ago.

It was a tense-filled reunion, with host Andy Cohen admitting, “I lost my s**t,” and almost walking off the stage.

Andy also used Instagram Stories during filming to share that Teresa was nervous and Melissa had receipts to tease fans at how things were going.

However, he didn’t show their faces so as not to unveil their reunion looks.

Today the ladies’ looks have been revealed, and boy, did they go all out for the cast chat.

Which RHNOJ cast members went for high slits and see-through dresses?

Teresa always goes bold for the reunion shows, and this year was no exception. The RHONJ OG opted for a yellow/gold strapless see-through gown with a train to complete the floor-length ensemble.

Dolores also got in the sheer style, although hers was not as sheer as Teressa’s. She wore a form-fitting lavender dress with a long sheer bottom and beaded floral embroidery over her midsection.

Margaret kept the sheer theme going with a deep navy-blue dress with a sheer corset top and a ruffled bottom that hit the floor.

Danielle went for purple and print to show some skin for her first reunion. The strapless gown had a high slit and a plunging neckline in various shades of purple.

Melissa also opted for blue, going royal blue and glamourous in a sleeveless floor-length dress with a super plunging neckline. It also came with a hood.

Jackie chose a lavender purple sleeveless dress that gathered at the side, showing off a high slit and low neckline.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members go bold for the Season 13 reunion

Three of the RHONJ cast went a different route keeping their looks bold and glammed up.

Jennifer chose a blue ensemble that was a long dress with silver designs. The dress also had one sheer sleeve and a long cape that went to the floor.

Rachel rocked a deep gold dress with a full bottom, a design around the waist, and one shoulder with a bow.

Jen went for gold and satin, keeping her look simple and elegant in a sleeveless dress that hit the floor.

The women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey brought their own unique styles to the Season 13 reunion show.

What do you think of the looks?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.