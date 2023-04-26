What is a boogawolf? Jennifer’s insult to Margaret on RHONJ explained

The Real Housewives of New Jersey girls are in Ireland for their cast trip before Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

While at one of the meals at the gorgeous castle, things got heated between the women.

There is an apparent divide in the group, with women either siding with Melissa Gorga or Teresa. Aside from Dolores Catania, there doesn’t seem to be anyone who is friends with both sides.

Jennifer Aydin has been gunning for Margaret Josephs this season, and she took it to a new level.

It started with the duplicitous comment and snowballed into Jennifer calling Marge a boogawolf.

When she pulled that out, the women were a bit confused.

What is a boogawolf?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey women are known to be brutal, but when Jennifer Aydin pulled out boogawolf, no one seemed to get the insult.

She was clapping back at Margaret Josephs, who had called her duplicitous after Jennifer’s lady read their cups, and the words she used were similar to what was spoken among the group.

A boogawolf is described as an ugly female or a busted club chick in the Urban Dictionary.

The insult didn’t land as she had hoped, and Rachel Fuda acknowledged that in a confessional. It was an interesting choice, but Jennifer was proud of herself for coming up with something no one knew about.

Where do Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs stand now?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion was filmed last week, and things were crazy. Andy Cohen spilled a little tea about what went down, and viewers will get some of the best drama when it airs.

Much of it was focused on Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and it seems the two women could not resolve their issues. Teresa revealed she was “done” with her brother and sister-in-law but that she wished them well. She wants to focus on her life with Luis Ruelas and be happy.

As for Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs, they are rumored to have come to a point where they can move forward. It’s unclear how they resolved their beef, but it seems that some of what happened was forgivable to them after this season.

This has been one of the most intense seasons of RHONJ to date, especially with the feud between Melissa and Teresa. As the season winds down, it seems things get even worse when the reunion airs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.