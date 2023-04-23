RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs ‘came to a resolve’ at reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs reportedly came to a resolution at the Season 13 reunion filming.

Filming went down on Thursday, and reports have slowly trickled in, with tea spilling and rumors swirling.

While Teresa Giudice’s “unhinged” conduct has dominated headlines, a moment of peace may have taken place between an unlikely duo.

Some sources are reporting that Jennifer and Margaret may have put their seasons-long feud to bed — for good.

Margaret and Jennifer joined the RHONJ franchise during Seasons 8 and 9, respectively. And each woman had a big personality which has allowed the ladies to remain on the show to this day.

Unfortunately, those personalities didn’t mix, and the two have been at each other’s throats.

Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs reportedly make amends at the RHONJ reunion

Notably, during Season 11, Margaret spilled a secret about Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin’s affair. Meanwhile, Margaret has been open about having an affair while married to her ex-husband. Margaret’s conduct has been a trigger for Jennifer, who experienced infidelity. It seemed as though the two might never see eye to eye.

However, the Bravo stars may have turned a new leaf in a surprising turn of events.

According to sources, Margaret and Jennifer “made a big effort” and “came to a resolve.”

The sources added that Jennifer and Margaret were able to “make amends” following numerous clashes over the years.

Additionally, Jennifer was reportedly uncharacteristically kind to Melissa Gorga, another onscreen nemesis.

But not everything was sunny in the Garden State. If rumors are true, Teresa Giudice had a difficult time at the Season 13 reunion.

Teresa Giudice allegedly ‘unhinged’ at the Season 13 reunion taping

Teresa Giudice didn’t deviate from her spirited personality at the Season 13 reunion taping.

The fiery Italian-American was reportedly “mad at the world” at a taping for the RHONJ reunion.

One of the subjects of her rage was reportedly Margaret Josephs, whom she called a “f***ing w***e.”

Sources told Page Six that Teresa was “nastier than ever” and “cursing” frequently.

The same sources revealed that Teresa was “completely unhinged” and “out of control.”

Additionally, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen was reportedly frustrated with Teresa’s antics.

Since Teresa’s table flip made RHONJ a household favorite, time will tell how unhinged her reunion behavior actually was.

For now, fans can watch Season 13 as it wraps up with Teresa’s wedding.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.