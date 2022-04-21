RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin reveals where she stands with Margaret Josephs following ‘emotional’ reunion

Jennifer Aydin dishes on her relationship with Margaret Josephs. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin has had a tumultuous season with castmate Margaret Josephs, but did they mend things at the reunion? With only one episode left to air before Season 12 comes to an end, we’re edging closer to the much-anticipated event.

One faceoff that viewers are anticipating is the one between Margaret and Jennifer who’ve been enemies for quite some time. However, things got worse when Margaret spilled a secret about Jennifer’s husband Bill Aydin earlier in the season.

The other cast members have their share of drama as well and Jennifer noted that Bravo exec and reunion host Andy Cohen could barely control the women.

However, it seems there was at least one resolution at the end of it all.

Jennifer Aydin speaks on reunion faceoff with Margaret Josephs

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star teased a resolution between her and Margaret Josephs during the reunion. Their rocky relationship intensified this season after Margaret revealed that Jennifer’s husband Bill had an affair years ago.

However, while the former enemies probably won’t be BFFs anytime soon, Jennifer admitted that she forgave Margaret at the reunion.

“I know Margaret was really remorseful for what she did and, at the end of the day, I’m happy that she can feel that way,” confessed Jennifer during a chat with E! News. “I don’t want to hold on to any negative energy in my life. That doesn’t just affect my family, that affects me. It’s not the type of person that I am.”

The Bravo Housewives noted that while she’s “willing to forgive and move forward,” she will “not forget.”

“I’ll probably be on guard and trust is something that comes with time,” admitted Jennifer. “But I’m glad we were able to at least talk about our feelings at the reunion. Maybe screaming at times.”

Jennifer Aydin says there was a lot of screaming at the RHONJ reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also confessed that she and Margaret weren’t the only ones who went at it during the Season 12 reunion.

“It’s safe to say that all of us kind of go at it,” confessed Jennifer, who then noted that Andy Cohen grew frustrated with them at times.

“There were times where all of us were screaming all at once, it was very emotional,” said the 45-year-old. “Andy was scolding us. Literally, he was like, ‘Would you all just shut up’ or just like ‘one at a time!'”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.