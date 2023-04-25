When is The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion show? That’s the question on RHONJ fans’ minds as the season begins to wind down.

It’s been one roller coaster ride of a season that began even before it hit Bravo airwaves.

From the moment Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga opted out of Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas last summer, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been waiting to see it all unfold on-screen.

This season has taken the feud between the Gorgas and Teresa to a whole new level.

With less than a handful of episodes left in RHONJ Season 13, it’s all coming to a head.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That means the fallout of the season gets hashed out or, in the case of the Jersey ladies, yelled out at the reunion, and here’s what we know about it.

When is the RHONJ Season 13 reunion?

Last week, the cast came together to film the reunion show with Andy Cohen, and that’s good news for fans. As mentioned above, not very many episodes remain in the season, with Episode 12 airing tonight.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey generally has 13 episodes per season with a multi-part reunion. Thanks to the drama unfolding this season, it appears 16 episodes will air, including Teresa’s wedding special.

Based on the number of remaining episodes, Teresa’s wedding special will air on Tuesday, May 23. Therefore, part one of the reunion show will debut the following week, on Tuesday, May 30.

Bravo has yet to reveal how many parts the reunion will be, but it’s a safe bet it will be at least three. It’s become common for the Housewives to have at least a three-part reunion to unpack the season.

While there’s plenty for the cast to unpack from the season, it turns out, according to host Andy Cohen, new details and allegations were also discussed.

What else do we know about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, host Andy admitted that he “lost his s**t” at one point and nearly walked off the stage because of Teresa and Melissa.

Andy also shared it was a very long day, teasing that Melisa brought receipts and Teresa was a bundle of nerves. Teresa’s daughter Gia Giudice was even brought in to clarify something Joe Gorga said.

Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs reportedly came to a cease-fire, but fans know that won’t be forever. Those two are all about bringing the screaming drama to the show.

In about a month, The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion show will hit Bravo airwaves, and based on what Andy said, it’s going to be oh-so-good!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays a 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.