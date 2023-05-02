RHONY Season 14 premiere date revealed — Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of New York is back — with a twist.

After a chaotic season that was deemed less than pleasing to Bravo fans, the network decided to scrap the entire cast and employ all new Housewives.

Production got underway last year after the cast was announced at BravoCon 2022, and now it’s just a few more months before viewers see what Season 14 will look like.

Initially, the network planned a reboot and a “legacy” show to reunite some of the most iconic Housewives from the first 13 seasons. That appears to have been scrapped, and now, viewers are left with the reboot.

With a July premiere date, there is plenty of time to research the women and learn what they are about.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to know about Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York.

When will Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York premiere?

The official premiere date for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York is July 16. Bravo has decided to try a Sunday night slot for the reboot, but typically the show aired on a weeknight.

Six women are slated to be a part of the new season. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield are the leading ladies, with Jenna being the most recognizable. This will be a complete reset where viewers must get to know the women and decide who they like.

There was already drama while filming the season, and one Housewife decided to no longer continue with the show. Lizzy Savetsky was inundated with antisemitic remarks, which began after casting was announced. She opted to shield her family from the cruel people and decided to part ways with the network and give up her apple.

What happened to the cast of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York Season 13?

The Real Housewives of New York has been chaotic for a few seasons, but Season 13 put everything over the edge.

Dorinda Medley was put on pause after being a bit much on more than one occasion, which didn’t sit well with some viewers. Ramona Singer was unapologetically herself, Luann de Lesseps was working on herself after some legal blunders in recent years, Sonja Morgan was still in the townhouse, and it all was more of the same.

The legacy idea fell apart, but some women moved on to other projects. Leah McSweeney is appearing on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 3. Sonja and Luann filmed a new show in a small Illinois town, and Ramona just revealed she and her daughter Avery are launching a podcast.

For now, viewers will have to see what Season 14 brings, and maybe sometime down the road, the network will mix up the cast.

The Real Housewives of New York returns Sunday, July 16, on Bravo.