Lizzy Savetzky confirms RHONY exit before season finishes filming over accusations of antisemitism

Lizzy, we hardly knew ye.

Social media influencer and “proud Zionist” Lizzy Savetzky has officially quit the Real Housewives of New York City reboot – before the new season has even finished filming.

“I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC,” Savetzky wrote in an Instagram post announcing her departure.

The professional matchmaker and mom of three wrote that “as a proud orthodox Jewish woman,” she had hoped the Real Housewives of New York would be an opportunity to represent her faith.

“Unfortunately,” Savetsky wrote, “from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

Savetsky concluded that she was “looking forward to my next chapter.”

Lizzy Savetzky departs RHONY reboot amid claims of antisemitism

A spokesperson for Bravo confirmed the news of Savetsky’s departure to Page Six, saying, “After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that [she] will not be a cast member on RHONY.”

Sources told Page Six the influencer, 36, received a “wave” of antisemitic comments when her casting on the series was announced.

“As soon as she was announced, she was getting insane threats and anti-Semitism on social media,” a source close to Savetzky said.

In her Instagram bio, Savetsky identifies herself as a “proud Jew and Zionist” and has been outspoken in sharing her sometimes-controversial views on social media.

In early October, Savetsky posted a video slamming rapper Kanye West over his antisemitic comments, saying, “My children’s great grandmother didn’t survive Auschwitz so we could sit idly by as people threaten our existence.”

“We have to speak up!” the star wrote.

RHONY’s Lizzy Savetsky draws fire over “proud Zionism”

Last month, the star drew heavy criticism on social media for posting an edited Vogue cover featuring Bella Hadid, who has publicly expressed support for Palestine.