Melissa Gorga says she has ‘no intentions of leaving’ RHONJ despite toxic family feud

Melissa Gorga has no intentions of leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey, so chew on that!

She expressed those sentiments during a recent podcast and explained why she won’t let adversities cause her to quit.

Missy G is here to stay — that is unless the network decides to put her on pause, the new lingo at Bravo.

While we love a determined Housewife, Melissa’s recent admission puts her in an awkward position.

If Bravo does decide to fire her, she won’t be able to say, “They mutually parted ways,” a line every fired Housewife seems to have copied and pasted in their exit announcements.

Melissa’s announcement will say, “I left kicking and screaming,” but who doesn’t love a dramatic exit?

The mom of three, however, hopes that doesn’t happen despite a toxic season that has exhausted viewers.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga says she’s not going anywhere

After watching the single longest storyline in reality TV history play out for over a decade with no end in sight, RHONJ viewers officially want off that ride.

That means someone has to go, either Joe and Melissa or Teresa Giudice.

The 44- year old discussed her position on the show during an episode of her podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display.

While chatting with her guest, RHONY alum Ramona Singer, she was asked about leaving the show.

“I wanna put it out there that, no, I have no intentions [of] leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality,” said Melissa.

This season has been one for the books, with many viewers now at a point of frustration. The ongoing family feud between Joe and Melissa and Teresa Giudice is at an all-time high — and now the OGs kids are involved.

Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia Giudice is not holding back on how she feels about her aunt and uncle, even claiming recently that Melissa blocked her on Instagram.

Before that, she bashed Joe online, calling him an opportunist for posting a video with her dad Joe Giudice after they met up in the Bahamas.

However, despite the awkward family dynamic, Melissa has no intentions of running away.

Melissa Gorga is staying put despite the family drama

During the podcast chat, Melissa told listeners that Season 13 is no different than all the other seasons, where she’s had to deal with the family drama.

However, the Envy by MG founder has toughed it out in season past, and she plans to do just that going forward.

“You know what, our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show,” reasoned Melissa. “I have never left before, and I have no intentions [of] leaving now.”

Meanwhile, the network has not made any decisions about season 14, so let’s wait and see what the network has planned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.