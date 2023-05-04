RHONJ: Gia Giudice claims her aunt Melissa Gorga blocked her on social media

Gia Giudice joined forces with her mom for an episode of her podcast, and let’s just say she didn’t hold back.

Not surprisingly, her aunt and uncle, Joe and Melissa Gorga, were a topic of conversation on the show, but if Melissa has anything to do with it, Gia won’t have much to say about her going forward.

Melissa blocked her niece on social media, so she no longer has access to her aunt’s posts or stories.

However, the 44-year-old is covering all her bases, so she didn’t just block Gia’s public account; her private account and the account for her brand page are also blocked.

Gia made those claims while dishing the tea with her mom and cohost Melissa Pfeister, and she revealed exactly how she found out what her aunt had done.

The 22-year-old better brace herself for the heat that is sure to come from her very candid chat, although she does have the Tre huggers to defend her honor.

Gia Giudice says Melissa Gorga blocked her on social media

Gia had a heated discussion on the Namaste B$tches podcast and called out her aunt in the process.

“I don’t even care,” said Gia. “I’m blocked on my aunt Melissa’s page. She blocked me on my public account, my private account, and my clothing line account.”

The Rutgers University final-year student said she found out what had happened after being told that Melissa had posted something about her online. However, when Gia went to look at Melissa’s page, “I was like, I’m blocked on everything.”

Gia shared that tidbit while discussing her dad’s meeting with Joe Gorga in the Bahamas a few months ago. You’ll remember that she called her uncle an opportunist for sharing a video online, which made it seems as if he and Joe Giudice were hanging out.

“I know the real story, my dad called me right away after…” said Gia. “He said they were maybe together for like three minutes, that they saw each other, it was a hug, and my dad noticed somebody was recording right next to them.”

“My dad was uncomfortable… he just kinda smiled and whatever, and then they walked away, and that was it!”

Gia says she was so mad when Joe Gorga posted the video because she knew he wasn’t genuinely happy to see her dad.

Gia Giudice raves about RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania

Gia might have lost an aunt — so to speak — in Melissa Gorga, but she gained another in her mom’s besties, Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania.

Gia named them as her favorite people on the cast, and she sang their praises while on the podcast, telling listeners about her relationship with the women.

“I love Jennifer and Dolores,” shared Gia. “I’ve always had a close bond with Dolores. She has always looked at me since I was a little girl and has always just adored me so much.”

As for the always outspoken Jennifer Aydin, Gia called her “a sweet soul.”

“I love her, I think she’s so funny,” added Gia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.