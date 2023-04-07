RHONJ: Gia Giudice and her sisters celebrate Jennifer Aydin’s birthday in the Bahamas

Jennifer Aydin recently jetted off to the Bahamas to start the celebration for her birthday month, and she met up with Gia Giudice and her sisters.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is good friends with their mom, Teresa Giudice, and she’s gotten close to Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana.

The Giudice girls, who are in the Bahamas spending Easter with their dad, Joe Giudice, showed Jennifer and her family a fun time once she arrived on the island.

They also threw a sweet surprise for Jennifer, complete with an ice cream cake, to honor her birthday.

Jennifer reposted a snap from Gia’s Instagram Story that showed her sitting at a table with the cake and a candle as they sang happy birthday to the mom of five.

“This is so unexpected. I’m so happy,” said Jennifer in the clip. “I’m so happy to start my birthday celebration month with all of you.”

Gia was the one behind the camera, and she first posted the video online, writing, “Happy early bday @jenniferaydin ❤️❤️ sweetest soul xoxo.”

Jennifer Aydin has fun in the Caribbean with Gia Giudice and her sisters

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her family have been enjoying the Caribbean as they spend time with the Giudices.

Milania Giudice has been giving us all the scoop on Instagram, with lots of snaps from their adventures with Jennifer and her family.

The reality TV personality, along with her husband Bill Aydin and their five kids, stayed at the luxury resort Atlantis Paradise Island, and the Giudices also spent some time at the resort.

The photos posted online showed the two families enjoying the facilities at the resort and capturing all the fun moments.

They capped off the night with a dinner, and the Giudice kids snapped a group photo with Jennifer and her two girls as they got dressed up for the fancy night out.

Milania shared several images and captioned the post, “best time with the best people.”

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin has a sweet moment with Milania Giudice

17-year-old Milania Giudice is the boldest and most outgoing of the sisters, so it’s no surprise that she has bonded with the similarly bold and outspoken Jennifer.

The two shared a sweet moment on TikTok, proving that, at this point Jennifer has become a part of the Giudice family.

Milania posted a video as she and Jennifer got ready for dinner and showed off the gold Louis Vuitton earrings gifted to her by the RHONJ star.

However, that wasn’t the only designer item from Jennifer Aydin. Teresa’s third eldest daughter was clad in a nude bodysuit and Louis Vuitton pants that were also courtesy of Jennifer.

“I told her I did not like my outfit, and she was like don’t worry,” as Jennifer chimed in, “I got you, I got you boo, and the earrings to match.”

The video also captured more fun moments with the two families during the night out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.