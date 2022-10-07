RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin stylish in designer outfits during night out

Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice enjoy a night out. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin have proven that they are not just friends for the sake of the show. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars try to spend time together when they can outside of filming, and they recently had a stylish night out.

The besties color-coordinated in black outfits, adding some expensive designer pieces to the mix.

Jennifer, who gets a lot of heat due to her penchant for designer brands, remained true to herself and rocked head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, Teresa followed suit in her designer pumps as they spent some quality time together.

It won’t be long before the dynamic duo is back together on TV for Season 13 of RHONJ. Although the trailer hasn’t dropped, Teresa did tease a possible air date recently. The cast will include all the women from last season, plus the addition of two newbies.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know Teresa will be involved in plenty of drama when the show returns, and sadly that has already caused a rift in her family. While filming the finale episode, an explosive confrontation ensued and causing a rift between her and Joe and Melissa Gorga.

While fans await news about the new season, Jennifer and Teresa are gearing up for BravoCon, which kicks off on October 14. Interestingly, the Jersey cast will not be together at the big event.

Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs, along with their husbands, are scheduled for the first day, while Teresa, Jennifer, and Dolores Catania are scheduled to appear the day after.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice in Balenciaga pumps for a night out

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast might be divided right now, but Jennifer and Teresa are very much in sync. The friends had a blast during a night out, with Teresa rocking all black for the occasion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom-of-four wore tight black jeans and a sheer button-down top, and she added a bomber jacket with a bit of sparkle. Teresa completed the look with black Balenciaga pointy-toe pumps and had her long hair worn in soft curls, which showed off her ash-blonde highlights.

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Jennifer Aydin wears head-to-toe Louis Vuitton

Jennifer decided to rock Louis Vuitton for the night out, with Teresa Giudice opting for black as well.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a knee-length skirt and a nude bodysuit styled with an LV belt, a black Louis Vuitton handbag, and matching mules also from the designer. She pulled the look together with a bomber jacket covered in the LV logo.

The mom-of-five had her hair in a neat chignon, and Jennifer wore gold LV hoops as she smiled for the photo, which was posted on her Instagram Story.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.