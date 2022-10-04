Teresa Giudice talks upcoming cast photoshoot and shares possible premiere date for RHONJ Season 13

Teresa Giudice spills some RHONJ tea. Pic credit: Bravo

Teresa Giudice has teased The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 cast photo shoot coming up and when the show might hit Bravo airwaves.

RHONJ fans are anxiously awaiting news on the new season.

In August, Season 13 filming wrapped with a massive blowup between Teresa, her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

The fight was so explosive that Melissa and Joe skipped Tre’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, which was a couple of days later.

There’s been a lot of speculation regarding what went down between the siblings.

Now Teresa has given The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans an idea of when all the Jersey drama will hit the small screen.

Teresa Giudice teases RHONJ Season 13 cast photoshoot and premiere date

This week, Teresa and her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister stopped by the Two T’s In A Pod podcast to chat with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to bring up The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, with Teresa spilling when the cast will shoot the official photo for the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We’re doing our photoshoot next Friday,” Tre teased.

Although the podcast came out yesterday, it was likely recorded days before, meaning the RHONJ ladies’ photoshoot is this week. Plus, BravoCon begins next Friday, October 14.

Teresa would not give away any details about her outfit, not even the color scheme.

As for when RHONJ fans can expect the new season to premiere, Teresa thinks early next year.

“I think it’s probably the same time, maybe February,” she spilled before adding, “I don’t know for sure.”

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered on February 1, 2022.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice embarks on new ventures

Despite the ongoing drama with the Gorgas, which Teresa says she’s “done” with, Teresa recently took on two new ventures.

The table-flipping RHONJ OG had a brief stint on Dancing With the Stars, where she was eliminated in the second week. Teresa gushed over her experience, thanking her partner Pasha Pashkov and her family for supporting her during her time on the show.

It was a family affair in Los Angeles too. Teresa was feeling the Los Angeles vibe, too, with her daughters, Gia Giudice and Milania Giudice.

Teresa also got into the podcasting business with Namaste B$tches. The podcast just launched last week, and Tre’s excited for fans to see the real her, not the one on reality television.

Who’s ready for RHONJ Season 13?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.