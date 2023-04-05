Gia Giudice recently got back from spring break, but she just jetted off again on another trip.

This time The Real Housewives of New Jersey star headed to the Bahamas to see her dad Joe Giudice and also have a sweet reunion with her nonna.

Gia’s grandmother couldn’t want to whip her up some delicious Italian food the moment she arrived in the Caribbean country, where Joe now resides after being deported from the US.

Gia gave her social media followers a peek into her life while traveling on spring break, starting with her arrival at the airport.

“Come with me to go visit my dad in the Bahamas,” said Gia in her travel vlog as she grabbed some food and then boarded the plane.

The clip showed Gia’s arrival in the country as she got picked up by her dad. They later arrived home, where her nonna was waiting with a yummy spread.

“The truffle bread was amazing. She’s so cute, I love her so much,” said Gia as she enjoyed her meal.

Gia Giudice stuns in orange for a night out with her dad

Gia, her dad, and her nonna kicked off the festivities from her first night in the Bahamas as the trio got dressed up for a night out.

Joe posted the photo on his Instagram Story looking quite happy with his mom and eldest daughter.

Gia stood out in her brightly colored orange dress, which featured a slanted neckline and a single sleeve.

The figure-flattering dress had a midi length and the 22-year-old paired the outfit with nude heels and gold jewelry.

Gia smiled as they snapped a photo with one arm wrapped around her grandma.

Gia Giudice with her grandma and her dad Joe Giudice. Pic credit: @joe.giudice/Instagram

It seems Gia, who is in her final year at Rutger’s University, is the only one of her four sisters who is planning to spend Easter with her dad.

The Bravo star has a more flexible schedule than her siblings, who are often busy with school-related activities and are not able to fly out of the country as often as their big sister.

Gia and Joe will no doubt hit the beach for some well-needed daddy-daughter time and enjoy her nonna’s food during the getaway.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice loves to relax at Island Spa & Sauna

When she’s not chilling in the Caribbean, Gia loves to relax at Island Spa & Sauna.

She partnered with the New Jersey-based business and promoted them to her 893,000 Instagram followers after utilizing their services.

The reality TV star raved about the “30,000 sq. ft. Korean Day Spa” in her post, also noting that she “had the best visit at @islandspasauna” and “highly recommended” the business.

“Don’t forget that you can still get a total of 15% off their gift cards by using my code GiaIsland at checkout. Head over to their page to learn more!

#WannaSauna#IslandSpaPartner,” she added.

Island Spa & Sauna offers a range of services, including a traditional Koren bathhouse along with six different saunas that offer a unique experience.

The other spa services include massages, Koren body scrubs, yoni steam, and a variety of facials, with prices ranging from $70 to $175.

The establishment also has a cafe that offers sushi and other Korean cuisines, plus a juice bar that serves smoothies, fresh fruits, and snacks. They also have a nice lounge area for guests to relax.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.