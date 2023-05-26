The 5 most explosive moments from the RHONJ Season 13 reunion trailer

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion trailer was just released and did not disappoint.

There were so many explosive moments in the short clip that my head was spinning.

After I picked my jaw up off the floor, I heard James Kennedy’s voice saying, “Pull it together, man,” so I got my act together, watched the trailer 100 more times, then compiled a list of the best moments.

The Jersey Girls gave us a lot to choose from after an intense season that ended with Melissa and Joe Gorga parting ways with Teresa Giudice.

The three-part reunion focused on their family feud, but the entire cast brought their A-game at the reunion.

Check out the top five most explosive moments from the trailer.

1. Melissa Gorga and her lip gloss

Melissa Gorga applied her lip gloss at the RHONJ reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Melissa Gorga threw shade at her estranged sister-in-law, but she wasn’t going to do it with dry lips.

While meticulously applying her lip gloss, she looked at Teresa and said, “I know you hate me, but try to control yourself.”

Melissa was activated, and we love it. We also love that straight-from-the-runway, sparkly hoodie dress that she rocked while delivering the epic line.

2. Teresa Giudice tells Melissa Gorga that she’s leaving

Teresa Giudice tells Melissa Gorga that she’s leaving. Pic credit: Bravo

Teresa came armed and ready with a message for Melissa, saying, “I can’t wait to never f**king look at your face again after today.”

Melissa asked, “Where are you going?”

Teresa responded, “You’re leaving!”

3. Teresa Giudice calls Margaret Josephs a devil

Margaret Josephs claps back after being called a devil. Pic credit: Bravo

Teresa and Margaret didn’t have any major blowups this season, but things were bubbling on the surface because Teresa and Jennifer Aydin met with Margaret’s former friend to get dirt on her.

That was likely the reason why the two were sparring and why Teresa told Margaret, “You’re a devil.”

Margaret retorted, “You are a criminal, and so is he,” referring to the OG’s husband, Luis Ruelas.

4. The RHONJ cast takes aim at Luis Ruelas

Luis Ruelas takes aim at the RHONJ cast. Pic credit: Bravo

Most of the cast had a bone to pick with Luis after he confessed that he had hired a private investigator and got information on all of them.

The women and their husbands went into the reunion ready to get some answers from Teresa’s beau, but he did not back down.

As the cast tore into him, Luis said, ” I know everything. Let’s play.”

5. Danielle Cabral faces off with Rachel Fuda

Danielle Cabral takes aim at Rachel Fuda. Pic credit: Bravo

Danielle Cabral called Rachel Fuda a “rat,” so that’s the only explanation needed for why they went at it at the reunion.

But the classic line from Danielle that made us gag? “My balls drag out the door!”

There were so many great scenes to choose from, so let us know your favorite moments, and check out our video recap below.

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, May 30 at 8/7c on Bravo.