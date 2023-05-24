The RHONJ reunion trailer is an absolute jaw-dropper: Here’s what to expect

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion trailer debuted last night, and I am still shivering in my boots.

There were so many explosive scenes in the clip, and I can’t wait to see them play out in their entirety during the three-part event.

Not to sound dramatic, but I am physically shaking, and I don’t know where to start because there were so many moments that had me gagging.

Season 13 officially closed out with Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s wedding special, and after the extravagant event played out, came the moment we were all waiting for — the reunion trailer.

It did not disappoint, and honestly, I am embarrassed to admit how many times I’ve already watched the trailer.

After an intense season, with the cast caught up in the drama between Teresa and the Gorgas, it’s not surprising that they went into the reunion ready for battle, and minus the heavy artillery, they definitely went to war!

The RHONJ reunion trailer shows Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice at war

The trailer opened with the cast looking gorgeous, but tense because they all knew this was going to be one for the books, and it’s not surprising that Teresa and Melissa kicked off the drama.

The clip showed a calm and composed Melissa putting on her lip gloss, and her words to Teresa were, “I know you hate me, but just try to compose yourself.”

The mom of four though was officially done with her sister-in-law, saying at one point, “I can’t wait to never f**king look at your face again after today.”

“Oh, why? where are you going?” responded Melissa.

“You’re leaving!” said the OG… mic drop, goodbye.

Teresa was also armed and ready for Margaret Josephs, who she called “a devil.”

However, Margaret was ready to clap back at the OG, retorting, “You are a criminal and so is he.” That “he” was Luis Ruelas, and he was a major topic of conversation at the reunion, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

Margaret got a lot of heat from not only Teresa, who called her “old hag Nancy” but also from Jennifer Aydin who said she had “Old lady energy.”

The cast went off on Luis Ruelas for hiring a private investigator

Meanwhile, Teresa’s beau Luis Ruelas was put in the hot seat after he claimed to have information about each of them after hiring a private investigator.

In the snippet, Margaret shifted the attention to Luis saying, “I don’t give two s**ts about that I care about private investigators.”

Melissa also added, “He needs to defend himself by having a folder on all of us.”

The husbands also turned on Luis after finding out about the investigator, as not only Joe Gorga but also Frank Catania and John Fuda exchanged words with Teresa’s beau.

Honestly, there’s so much more to unpack, so check out the explosive trailer below.

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, May 30 at 8/7c on Bravo.