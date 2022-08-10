Is this the reason Joe and Melissa Gorga skipped Teresa Giudice’s wedding?

Melissa Gorga at odds with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Admedia

More details have emerged about the accusation that led to Joe and Melissa Gorga’s decision to miss Teresa Giudice’s weekend wedding.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot with Luis Ruelas on Saturday, August 6, minus her brother and sister-in-law, whose absences raised questions about the current state of their relationship.

At the moment, things are bad between Teresa and the Gorgas amid claims that Melissa cheated on Joe with a close family friend, Nick Barrotta-who is also married.

Nick and his wife have been friends with the Gorgas for years, and there are photos of both couples enjoying dinners and other outings together. However, someone started a nasty rumor that Nick and Melissa made out, and that has caused a feud in the Gorga/Giudice family.

Things came to light while the cast was filming the finale episode for Season 13, which will likely air later this year.

The cheating accusation led to a screaming match between the Gorgas and Teresa, who had reportedly told her brother about the rumor weeks prior. Melissa confronted her sister-in-law during filming, and after that showdown, the couple decided to skip Teresa and Luis’s wedding.

The two sides have reportedly not spoken since the blowout, but a source has denied the rumor that Melissa stepped out on her husband.

There is ‘zero truth’ to the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor

A source close to Nick Barrotta– the man accused of cheating with Melissa Gorga– has spoken to Daily Mail in his defense.

“This is just completely ridiculous! Nick and his wife Liz have been close friends with the Gorgas for years,” noted the source. “There is absolutely zero truth to this nasty rumor and it’s comical that it even needs to be addressed.”

The insider also noted that Nick was blindsided after hearing the accusations about him and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

“He is shocked that someone would make up something so nasty in an attempt to destroy two families,” the source added.

Melissa and Joe were also blindsided by the unforgivable betrayal regarding Teresa’s role in the rumor, which is why they opted to skip her lavish wedding.

Joe and Melissa Gorga are taking a break from Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice is currently on her honeymoon with Luis Ruelas, but there will not be a family reunion between her and the Gorgas when she returns.

A source told PEOPLE that Melissa and Joe have decided to take a break from the 50-year-old due to her “continued attacks.”

“It’s clear the healthiest thing for Joe and Melissa to do is walk away,” noted the insider. They just want to find peace, especially for their three children.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.