RHONJ: Luis Ruelas says Teresa Giudice’s castmates are ‘fighting for’ her ‘seat’ on the show

Luis Ruelas just threw some major shade at The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast by claiming that they’re all fighting for Teresa Giudice’s seat.

The OG and her beau dished about their castmates while on a promo stop for their wedding special which aired last night.

Although most of the talks centered around the couple and their love bubble, they couldn’t help but discuss the drama that occurred this season.

Interestingly, Luis was at the helm of several altercations, including a dramatic faceoff with his now brother-in-law Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga at the finale.

Last season, Luis also had an intense moment with Margaret Josephs because she continued to bring up the troubling allegations made by his exes.

However, the New Jersey businessman believes there’s a reason why the women are coming for him.

Luis Ruelas says the RHONJ cast is ‘fighting’ for his wife’s seat

Teresa and Luis stopped by the Sherri show, and during their chat, the couple threw shade at their castmates.

Luis was asked if he was surprised that all the women came for him, and he explained why he was not.

“No! Because they’re fighting for my wife’s seat so they have to,” responded the 48-year-old. “So they’re not gonna go for her they’re gonna come for me…I’m next in line.”

Luis claimed that he expected the women to take aim at him but admitted that after a while he was like, “damn, they really want your seat bad.”

The OG also chimed in adding, “They can’t come for me so of course they’re gonna go for my honey and then I was like, ‘no you’re not doing that.'”

Teresa Giudice says she ‘feels bad’ for Luis Ruelas

During the interview, Luis confessed that he had no idea what he was getting himself into when he first met Teresa since their romance started during the lockdown.

“In the beginning, it was Covid, so it was quiet… family time, private time, ” said Luis who explained that they really “grew together” during those moments.

However, eventually, he got a bitter taste of the reality TV world and admitted, “It was definitely a different world to walk into.”

While Teresa tried to shelter her beau from the drama–as we saw last season when she blasted Margaret for bringing up Luis’ exes–but she couldn’t do that forever.

However, the mom of four still feels bad for what Luis has to endure because of her.

“I feel bad for him and I always says sorry because it’s not easy, it’s really not,” admitted Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.