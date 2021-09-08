RHONJ: Teresa Giudice ‘absolutely done’ with Margaret Josephs after she spread rumors about Louie Ruelas?

Teresa Giudice done with Margaret Josephs? Pic credit: Bravo

We have some hot tea about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and it involves a rift between Teresa Guidice and Margaret Josephs.

It seems Teresa is getting a taste of her own medicine following last season when she spread a rumor about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband.

This time around it’s Margaret that’s reportedly spreading rumors about Teresa’s new beau Louie Ruelas and the OG is furious with her friend about that! As a matter of fact, the term “friend” is being used very loosely because that might be a thing of the past for these two.

Teresa Giudice angry at Maragaret Josephs

The new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is gearing up to be a good one and you can look forward to several feuds within the cast.

Margaret Josephs will reportedly be in the middle of all the drama again as her ongoing feud with Jennifer Aydin will continue to play out when the show returns.

A source spilled the tea to AllAboutTRH that the “first half of season 12 will be Margaret fighting with Jennifer and the second half is Margaret and Teresa feuding.”

Teresa and Margaret’s friendship has been rocky for a few seasons now and has already taken take a turn for the worse while filming Season 12.

“Teresa and Margaret have been feuding for the last two weeks. Marge has been in Teresa’s boyfriend Louie’s business and has been saying things that are getting back to Teresa about him. Teresa has had enough of Marge talking about her relationship,” revealed the source.

The insider added, “The two had a blowout in Nashville, which resulted in Teresa unfollowing Marge and wanting nothing to do with her. Marge keeps bringing up rumors she has heard about Louie and continues to bring attention to those rumors.”

Teresa Giudice done with Margaret Josephs?

Will Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey officially spell the end of Margaret and Teresa’s friendship? That’s what the rumor mill is saying, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

According to a source, the OG is upset with Margaret because she “won’t back down and continues to go after Louie. She’s constantly questioning him and is spreading rumors and lies about him…Teresa is disgusted and disappointed in Margaret’s actions. She’s so upset that Margaret would ever bring rumors about Louie up on the show.”

Due to Margaret’s actions, the 12 Season cast member is said to be “absolutely done” with her.

“They will never be friends again ever. She thinks that Margaret is no good and believes that fans will be on her side once they see what she did,” remarked the insider who also added, “Wait until you see the season – it’s crazy.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.