RHONJ fans sound off on explosive Season 13 reunion trailer

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are sounding off on the explosive Season 13 reunion trailer with oh so many opinions.

Last night, before Teresa Giudice’s wedding special, Bravo dropped the teaser for the three-part reunion.

In true RHONJ fashion, it did not disappoint at all.

While a good part of the trailer features Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, fighting with Joe and Melisa Gorga, there was so much more going on in the footage.

Newbies Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda proved they are still at odds, screaming at each other, while Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin raged on per usual.

There was little something for everyone in the trailer, and it has RHONJ fans talking.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans sound off on the Season 13 reunion trailer

Twitter was on fire after the reunion footage hit the Internet, with Team Melissa and Team Teresa tweets taking over the platform.

“At this point, if Bravo doesn’t bring Melissa Gorga back, they are giving Teresa way too much power. Her statement at the reunion is exactly what was the downfall of people like NeNe & Vicki. They felt like they were bigger than the show. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion,” wrote one user.

Another one shared that things don’t look so good for Louie and Tre after the footage dropped, especially regarding inconsistencies in their story.

A different one revealed excitement over watching Teresa basically trying to fire Melissa in the video.

One tweet dissed the Gorgas saying, “The Gorgas and Margaret are beyond Toxic! They’re loving this, it’s all a game 💀#RHONJ.”

Social media wasn’t just talking about the Melissa versus Teresa war either.

Some Twitter users took aim at Andy Cohen over his actions in the trailer, like yelling at the women.

One user thinks that Andy needs to be put on pause over his reunion behavior.

Another called out the host for his blatant favoritism toward the Gorgas. It’s no secret that Joe is one of Andy’s faves.

Aside from taking sides in the Teresa, Louie, and Gorgas feud and having some things to say about Andy, some fans stuck to commenting on the reunion trailer as a whole.

“I have still not recovered from that #RHONJ reunion trailer. There’s too much to process with this story. I hope, for once, it ALL comes out and is revealed. Then we will see who’s left standing,” read one tweet.

I have still not recovered from that #RHONJ reunion trailer. There's too much to process with this story.



Excitement over the upcoming The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion has mounted since the trailer, that’s for sure.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, RHONJ has been put on pause as the powers that be figure out how to move forward amid such a cast divide.

Based on the reunion teaser, it’s easy to see how putting together Season 14 of the Bravo show will be challenging.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that either Teresa or Melissa won’t be back next season, and Andy has recently addressed that issue.

What did you think about the reunion trailer?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.