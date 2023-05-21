Will Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga be fired from RHONJ? Andy Cohen weighs in

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 finale has fans buzzing that either Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga needs to go before Season 14.

Andy Cohen has weighed in on that hot topic as the RHONJ family feud appears unmendable.

For years, Teresa has been fighting with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law, Melissa.

The Season 13 finale put a nail in the coffin of the family relationship, with the siblings no longer speaking.

That brings up a lot of questions regarding Season 14 amid The Real Housewives of New Jersey being put on pause.

Now Andy has weighed in on Melissa and Teresa’s future on the show.

Andy Cohen weighs in on Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga RHONJ firing

This week Andy stopped by the Two Ts In A Pod podcast to dish all about his new book, The Daddy Diaries. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp and The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge didn’t hesitate to get all the tea from Andy.

In a game of Plead the Fifth, which Watch What Happens Live fans know is one of Andy’s games, Tamra and Teddi brought up the RHONJ drama.

“One has to go. Melissa or Teresa?’ Teddi wanted to know.

Andy replied, “Well, we’re figuring that out right now, but I plead the fifth.”

We are not surprised by his answer at all. Andy keeps a lot of details from the show close to the vest.

There’s no question that logistically filming the show will be challenging, especially if Melissa and Teresa won’t film together. Season 13 only saw them in group settings, but even that brought out the most heated, explosive blow-ups.

This week Teresa set the record straight on whether she wanted to leave the show. Melissa previously spoke out on the subject too.

Andy Cohen thinks Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas are done

After filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion show, Andy had a lot to say. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy nearly walked off stage because he lost his mind, and things got that bad.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy was recently asked if he felt there was a chance Teresa, Melissa, and Joe would ever mend their rift.

“I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” Andy revealed.

That seems to be the consensus, too, as most of the RHONJ cast have been on WWHL and shared the same sentiment.

Andy Cohen has pled the fifth on whether Melissa Gorga or Teresa Giudice will be fired from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

What do you think? Should Teresa or Melissa be fired, or both stay on the show?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.