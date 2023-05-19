Andy Cohen and Teresa Giudice address rumors she’s leaving RHONJ amid Joe and Melissa Gorga drama

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and executive producer Andy Cohen are clarifying rumors she’s out after Season 13.

For years, Teresa has been embroiled in a feud with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

However, as RHONJ viewers saw this season, the strained relationship has become non-existent after the explosive finale and the Gorga’s skipping out on Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

As Season 13 comes to a close, with just her wedding special and the reunion to air, the rumor mill’s buzzing she won’t be back for Season 14.

Part of that may have to do with Andy, who has set the records straight on something he recently said about the OG.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa has also spoken out on the subject.

What did Teresa Giudice say about leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Teresa stopped by E! News this week to promote her upcoming wedding special. Hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton didn’t hesitate to ask Tre about her exit rumors.

“That’s not true. Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere,” she expressed.

Teresa admitted that she hasn’t spoken to her brother and sister-in-law since Season 13 wrapped, other than at the reunion. While she wishes them nothing but the best, Teresa remains committed to focusing on her family with Louie, her girls, and his sons.

She isn’t the only one shutting down rumors that she’s done with the show. Andy has also addressed this hot topic.

On his radio show on Wednesday, Andy revealed Teresa took him aside after Watch What Happens Live to discuss something he wrote in his book Daddy Diaries.

It all started at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion show. Andy got the impression Teresa was done with the show. Teresa and Andy had a conversation following WWHL where they sorted things out, and he shared that on Radio Andy.

“She’s like, ‘You know I didn’t quit the show at the last reunion.’ I go, ‘That’s not what I said,'” Andy shared, “Of course, it’s been picked up in the press as maybe saying ‘Teresa Giudice was gonna quit’ or ‘Andy Cohen thought she quit’ or something like that. I just thought she was done and over it after the last reunion.”

Andy suggested that after the Season 12 reunion show, he may have mentioned she take a break if she wasn’t feeling invested but got a message from Teresa that she was all in. It turns out, just like she said above, Tre doesn’t want to leave and isn’t going anywhere.

Teresa and Andy’s comments come hot on the heels of Monsters and Critics reporting that RHONJ has been put on pause and filming has been delayed.

Bravo’s taking the same approach with the show that it did with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, giving the cast time to chill and producers a chance to figure out how to navigate Season 14 amid all the chaos.

Are you happy Teresa’s sticking around RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.