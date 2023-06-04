RHONJ reunion part 2 sneak peek: Teresa cleanses bad energy, Melissa brings receipts, and Dolores’ harsh words

The first part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion show did not disappoint, that’s for sure.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and newbies Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral gathered to hash out the season with host Andy Cohen.

RHONJ fans knew the cast would be bringing the drama, especially Melissa and Teresa, who saw each other for the first time filming the Season 13 finale.

In true Jersey fashion, the ladies are going to bring it to each part of the reunion show.

Thanks to a new sneak peek dropped by Bravo, fans have been given a glimpse at what’s in store for part two of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion.

It picks up right where part one ended, with Melissa and Teresa at odds over Tre’s allegations that Melissa and Joe hang with people that put her in prison.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga clash as Dolores Catania issues a warning

Melissa denies having any involvement in sending Teresa to prison or with people who did. Teresa doesn’t buy it, and Jennifer chimes there’s proof to back up Tre’s claims.

Andy points out the obvious that Joe Giudice was the one responsible for putting Teresa in prison. She agrees and admits to talking to the FBI before turning it back on her brother and sister-in-law.

There’s more screaming between Melissa’s denial and Teresa’s claim. However, Andy pipes in again, asking for Dolores’ opinion. That’s short-lived because Teresa and Melissa both interrupt.

Things take a turn when Teresa insists that Jacqueline Laurita will back up her claims once the reunion airs. Melissa brings out her phone to reveal a text message sent from Jacqueline to Jackie Goldschneider, taking Teresa to task.

While reading the text, Teresa warns Jacqueline’s coming for Melissa, and Dolores warns Melissa should “sleep with one eye open” because Melissa reading the text is not good.

Chaos, of course, erupts, so Andy decides to change topics quickly, turning the conversation to Rachel.

RHONJ star Rachel Fuda makes accusations against Luis Ruelas

After speaking about filming the show with two little ones and a teen, Andy brought up Rachel adopting her stepson Jaiden. The adoption has gone through but not without some public scrutiny and drama.

Jaiden’s birth mom has spoken out to share her story, accusing Rachel’s husband, John Fuda, of keeping her from the teenager. Rachel reveals Jaiden’s birth mom was contacted because of Teresa’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The newbie confirmed someone not on the cast told her Louie tracked out Jaiden’s birth mother. Rachel reiterated Jaiden doesn’t want anything to her with the woman as Teresa claims she’s in the dark about Louie’s alleged action.

RHONJ fans will have to tune in to find out how this unfolds, but it’s a safe bet more mud is about to be flung.

Plus, the husbands should join at some point during part two, most likely near the end, to keep fans wanting more ahead of part three.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.