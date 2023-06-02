RHONJ: Andy Cohen reveals who he thinks is right in the Melissa Gorga vs Teresa Giudice feud

Andy Cohen has been front and center for the feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, which has been going on for over a decade. So what does he have to say about all this?

Honestly, Andy is caught between a rock and a hard place– having known both women for several years and has probably been privy to information that we don’t even know.

But with the Trehuggers always armed and ready and Melissa’s team of soldiers also quick to defend her, it would be hard for the Bravo head honcho to pick a side.

Nonetheless, during a recent interview, Andy didn’t hesitate to sound off on the feuding sisters-in-law.

Melissa and Teresa have officially exhausted viewers with their hamster wheel of a feud, but hopefully, after the three-part reunion airs, this can finally be put to rest.

We’ve already seen part one, and so far, it’s not looking good for next season because the women cannot coexist. As for what that means for the future of RHONJ, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Andy Cohen says Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga both have ‘hurt feelings’

Andy Cohen was a recent guest on, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, and during their chat, The Real Housewives of New Jersey became a topic of conversation.

Kelly, like most of us, confessed to being confused about the ongoing feud between Melissa and Teresa and why it cannot be put to rest.

“I think they’re both walking around with the institutional knowledge that they both have and the institutional hurt feelings, especially Teresa,” explained Andy.

The dad of two referenced how far back this feud goes and mentioned Teresa at the Season 12 reunion when she said she was still upset with Melissa for not changing her wedding date to accommodate her.

Teresa was pregnant at the time and a bridesmaid in Melissa and Joe’s wedding, but didn’t like how she looked.

“So this is now going back for 15 years,” said Andy. “She’s clearly not over it.”

Who is in the right in this RHONJ feud — Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga?

During his podcast chat, the RHONJ reunion host also gave his take on who is in the right between Teresa and Melissa.

However, Andy chose a very diplomatic answer.

“I think what’s interesting about it is… they’re both a little right,” he reasoned.

“I think they both have really good points, and I think that’s why it’s not so clearly cut about whose side to be on.”

Do you agree with Andy Cohen? If not, tell us whose side you’re on between these feuding Jersey women.

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, June 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.