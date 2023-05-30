Teresa Giudice reveals she ‘bent over backwards’ to appease Melissa Gorga for her wedding

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 focused mainly on Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

From the engagement party to a bridal event in Ireland, some cast members were along for the ride the entire time.

Viewers watched as Teresa filmed some of her most important moments, including when she asked Melissa Gorga if Gino could be a part of her wedding while they were in Ireland.

This was after Melissa wasn’t asked to be a bridesmaid and her mother, Donna Marco, wasn’t invited to the wedding. Long-time RHONJ viewers will remember Donna and Giacinto Gorga were incredibly close following the death of his wife. The two spent a lot of time together and appeared friendly.

The wedding was a huge point of contention between Teresa and Melissa. After the season finale wrapped, Melissa and Joe Gorga opted not to attend Teresa’s wedding, leading to an even bigger rift.

Teresa’s wedding special aired recently, and the Gorgas missing was discussed extensively. Luis Ruelas even threatened to “bury them.”

Teresa Giudice insists she tried to include Melissa and Joe Gorga in her wedding

While speaking to Billy Bush for Extra, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas discussed The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Billy didn’t hold back, asking several relevant questions about whether Teresa was returning for Season 14. Contracts have yet to go out, but she believes she will be invited back. Despite the rumors, RHONJ is not on pause.

Teresa revealed it was “sad” that Melissa and Joe missed her big day.

She went on to say, “I tried everything. I bent over backwards. I did backflips for them. You know, I asked her to be in my wedding. I asked my nephew to be in my wedding. Then they got upset that I didn’t ask the mom to come. And I bent over backwards. I’m like, ‘I’ll invite her.’ I tried everything!”

Things didn’t quite go down as effortlessly as Teresa insinuated it did.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud at the Season 13 reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion will begin airing this week. The previews teased plenty of drama, including much back and forth between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

At one point, Andy Cohen had to get between the women. Teresa insinuated that Melissa would be gone following this season, but that may not be the case. Contracts have not gone out yet, and Bravo is waiting to see viewers’ reactions to the three-part reunion.

It’s a lot; Andy even revealed that Louie said different things at the reunion than he did in the Bravo clubhouse when Teresa appeared on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode.

Whether Teresa and Melissa reconcile remains to be seen, but it isn’t likely.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.