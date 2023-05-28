Is RHONJ on pause? Here’s what Andy Cohen says about Season 14

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is almost over, and contracts still haven’t gone out for Season 14.

There is some concern about whether Andy and the Bravo executives will have to make some tough calls, and there’s been speculation that they may put things on pause as they did for The Real Housewives of New York City before they completely revamped the cast.

Teresa Giudice is the OG of RHONJ, and her feud with Melissa Gorga has been featured on the show since Melissa and Joe Gorga joined the show in Season 3.

As tensions came to a head in Season 13, the three-part reunion is yet to air. The previews showed plenty of tension between the sisters-in-law, revealing their relationship is irreparable.

With things up in and air and contracts not handed out yet, viewers are concerned about what’s next for the widely popular franchise.

Here’s what Andy Cohen had to say about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Andy Cohen talks about Season 13 of RHONJ

While doing his press tour for his new book, Andy Cohen stopped by E! News to talk about all things Bravo and Housewives.

As for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, he revealed that contracts hadn’t gone out because the season hasn’t ended. They will do a deep dive following the reunion airing and see how viewers received everything as a whole before they offer contracts and figure out where to go next.

When asked whether he expects everyone to return next season, he coyly responded, “We’ll see.”

RHONJ viewers aren’t fond of Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has brought plenty of things to light regarding the feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

Viewers aren’t fond of Teresa’s new husband, Luis Ruelas. They called him out for various things this season, including in the wedding special when he said he would “f***ing bury” his inlaws. They also mentioned his “Dirty John” vibes while talking to Teresa.

Andy Cohen also discussed the situation with Louie and the private investigator, revealing he said vastly different things during his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live versus when the reunion was taped a few weeks ago.

While RHONJ may not be on pause, filming may be delayed as they have some things to work out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.