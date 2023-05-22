RHONJ viewers say Luis Ruelas gives off ‘Dirty John vibes’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, are fresh off a cringe appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

While Teresa sat beside Andy Cohen, Louie was in the audience alongside Teresa’s lawyer.

After that show, Andy appeared on the Chicks in the Office podcast and discussed some of the couple’s contradictions. Remember, he hosts the reunion show, so he had already hashed out Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey with Teresa, Louie, and the rest of the cast.

In the clip shared, Andy revealed that plenty about Louie comes out at the reunion, and the investigator he reportedly hired is addressed. This was inconsistent with what he said during his Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Several RHONJ viewers have talked about Louie and his behavior throughout Season 13, including the rage in the wedding special preview where he threatened to “bury them,” with them presumably being Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Following Andy’s appearance on the podcast, viewers have realized who Louie resembles.

RHONJ viewers compare Luis Ruelas to Dirty John

In the comment section of the podcast clip, several Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers revealed what they think of Luis Ruelas and his behavior during Season 13.

One mentioned the similarities between Louie and Dirty John Meehan, and many agreed. Dirty John Meehan was a career criminal who preyed upon vulnerable women. There was a docuseries made about him, which aired on Bravo, and could be why the comparison was made.

A viewer commented, “Louie gives me ‘Dirty John’ vibes always.”

Another agreed, saying, “This !!! I say this allll the time to my husband”

One more just used the 100 emoji to agree with the others.

RHONJ viewers compare Louie to Dirty John. Pic credit: @chicksintheoffice/TikTok

Will Teresa Giudice return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

There’s speculation that Teresa Giudice may not return for another season of the hit Bravo show if her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, return.

She and Luis Ruelas would like a spinoff show featuring their family but wouldn’t include filming with the rest of the cast. But she’s already said that she is not leaving RHONJ.

With the reunion beginning next week, it will be interesting to see what is exposed about Louie at the reunion and which women will get contracts to return for Season 14. The reunion is said to be dramatic and shocking, and given the situation between Teresa and Melissa, it’s likely to get very personal too.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.