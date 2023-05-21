Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas would love a spinoff show about their family

Teresa Giudice and her hubby Luis Ruelas brought all the smoke on The Real Housewives of New Jersey this season, but they’re ready to put the focus on their family.

It’s not surprising that when asked about a spinoff show, the OG said she would be open to doing that, and although she claims that Luis doesn’t enjoy the limelight, he is totally on board for a spinoff as well.

The couple made that admission while dishing about their upcoming wedding special, which will air now that Season 13 is officially over.

We already know that the Trehuggers would love for their queen to finally get her own show, but this could also be good news for the Tre haters –or at least it would seem that way on this surface.

The idea is that if Teresa has her own show to focus on with Luis and her girls, that means she’ll bid goodbye to RHONJ, right?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Well, not really. It seems the mom of four wants to pull double duties because, in the same breath, Teresa affirmed that she’s not leaving the show!

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are ready for a spinoff show

Teresa and her hubby were guests on E! News where they dished about their love bubble and their fancy wedding that was filmed for TV.

During the appearance, she was also asked about a spinoff show focused on their family, and the 50-year-old admitted, “Well I wouldn’t mind doing it with Luis, ’cause he’s so easy.”

“Yeah I remember my ex didn’t want no part of that,” added Teresa laughingly, while referring to her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Meanwhile, Luis confessed that he would be on board for a spinoff, telling the media outlet, “I would love to do something with Teresa, yeah, something positive.”

Speaking of positive, Luis has been getting the total opposite of that from RHONJ fans, especially after his behavior in the last two episodes.

Viewers are convinced that the yoga enthusiast has driven a bigger wedge between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga, but who knows, maybe he’ll redeem himself if they were on a more family-focused show.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice says she’s not going anywhere

Meanwhile, spinoff or no spinoff, Teresa made it clear that she has zero plans to leave RHONJ.

The table-flipping Bravo Housewife is now the only remaining OG on the franchise, and when asked about the rumor that she might leave the show, she quickly shut that down.

“No, that’s not true,” affirmed Teresa. “Honey I started this show. I’m not going anywhere!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Wedding Special airs Tuesday, May 23 at 8/7c on Bravo.