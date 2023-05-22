Luis Ruelas gave a ‘far different’ story about the private detective at the reunion despite now claiming he made it up

Andy Cohen is calling out Luis Ruelas amid his conflicting stories about hiring famed detective Bo Dietl to investigate The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

Luis has changed his tune a few times, and we’re hoping to get to the truth.

In the RHONJ finale, a very angry Luis told Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin that he knows a lot about the cast because he got information about each of them from his friend, Bo Dietl.

However, on the same night as the finale, Luis and Teresa Giudice appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and quickly backtracked on those claims.

Teresa — who was a guest on the show — claimed that Luis did not hire a private detective and that he would never waste money doing that.

Meanwhile, Luis, who was sitting in the audience, also denied his previous claim and told Andy that he lied about the whole thing. But, hold your horses, because a recent interview with Andy now explains why he seemed perplexed by Luis’ response on WWHL.

Andy Cohen says Luis Ruelas changed his story about the private detective

At this point, I’m very confused by Luis’ conflicting stories. I mean, did he or didn’t he hire the private detective? It’s a simple question, right?

Well, Luis has given a variety of answers to this seemingly simple question, but you didn’t hear that from me, you heard it from Andy Cohen.

The Bravo executive was a guest on the Socialite Gossip podcast the day after Teresa and Luis were on WWHL, and he spilled some tea.

“There’s a lot about Luis that comes out at the reunion,” revealed Andy. “There’s a big conversation about this Bo Dietl private investigator, does he have information on everyone.”

Andy opined that Luis was “dodging” the topic on WWHL when he said “no he just made it up.”

“I’m here to tell you that was not his story at the reunion. It was far different and we really got into it, and it’s a major point of contention” Andy added.

Bo Dietl says he wasn’t hired to investigate the RHONJ cast

Meanwhile, after being caught up in the RHONJ drama, Bo Dietl eventually spoke out. He revealed that he was not hired by Luis to investigate the cast and affirmed, “Of course, it’s made up.”

His side of this very confusing story is that he does know Luis and Teresa very well, but said he has nothing to do with the Housewives.

Bo spoke to Luis after he made the claim on the show, and he explained that he used Bo’s name so that the cast would think he has the famous detective in his pocket.

However, Bo wants none of it, saying, “No, you don’t use me like a pocket watch.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.