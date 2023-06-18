RHONJ Season 14: Cast, filming and everything else we know so far

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 just ended, but there’s already so much buzz around Season 14 of the Bravo show.

Season 13 of RHONJ was a roller coaster ride that ended with a reunion that seemed only to make some cast rifts worse.

Teresa Giudice’s ongoing feud with wife Melissa Gorga was front and center at the reunion.

Things went from bad to worse when Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas joined the group.

Now as it’s crystal clear this family is done with each other, questions about Season 14 have become one hot topic.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about RHONJ Season 14 so far.

When will The Real Housewives of New Jersey begin filming Season 14?

Andy Cohen revealed this week on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show that production was taking a beat following the volatile reunion. No, that doesn’t mean the show is on pause or a revamp’s coming like with The Real Housewives of New York City.

RHONJ tends to film from May to September, with the cast spending a lot of time at the Jersey Shore. Andy didn’t spill any details other than that things were moving along with production.

However, there’s speculation cameras will start rolling to keep part of the summer theme on the show.

All of this means that the Season 14 premiere will certainly not air in the winter of 2024, like with past seasons. Chances are, The Real Housewives of New Jersey won’t premiere until spring or summer 2024.

RHONJ Season 14 cast

The big question on RHONJ fans’ minds is who will return for Season 14.

Teresa and Melissa can no longer coexist on the show with each other — that’s pretty obvious. That doesn’t mean either one of them are done with RHONJ, though.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Melisa has denied that she’s going anywhere. Teresa has also stood her ground that she’s the OG and plans on staying.

Andy weighed in on the subject when he appeared on Two Ts In A Pod, but his response didn’t really shed any light on the Season 14 cast.

If Melissa and Teresa both stay, then chances are the rest of the cast will come back, even newbies Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. This week, a rumor started that rapper Remy Ma and Gia Casey will be the newbies next season.

Yes, there are a lot of unanswered questions about Season 14 of RHONJ. The good news is that once filming begins in a few weeks, more details should emerge, so stay tuned for more details.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.