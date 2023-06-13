Andy Cohen teases ‘shocking’ RHONJ reunion part three and denies show pause rumors

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion show winds down with part three this week.

Andy Cohen has a couple of messages for fans before it hits Bravo airwaves.

There’s no question that the RHONJ reunion has been filled with shocking moments and so much yelling.

According to the Watch What Happens Live host, that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what viewers are in store for after the husbands join the chat.

Never one to shy away from controversy or drama, Andy used Twitter last week to tease the reunion.

“I’d you thought the reunion drama was over, just wait. #RHONJ,” read the tweet.

That’s not all either, because Andy doubled down on his tweet this morning in an interview on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.

Andy Cohen talks about The Real Housewives of New Jersey pause rumors

During his interview, Andy promoted his book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up and dished all things Bravo. Elvis soon brought up RHONJ being on pause, wondering if there would be a cast shake-up after the pause was over.

The rumor mill has been buzzing about the pause for weeks. According to Andy, though, it’s not a pause but rather a beat.

“It’s not really on pause. That was a little blow-up. I mean, we always take a minute between seasons, and then suddenly, it made it look like we’re in the middle of production and shut the cameras down. I mean, all it is is we’re just taking a second between seasons,” Andy explained.

This was when Andy doubled down on what The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can expect from the reunion show to reveal fans will get it after watching the last reunion episode.

Andy Cohen teases RHONJ reunion part three

“When you see part 3 of the reunion tomorrow night, you will say, ‘Oh, I understand why they’re taking a second between seasons. I totally get it,” he expressed.

Andy goes on to call part three of the reunion a “blood bath” while also saying, “It was too hot, too hot to handle.” The WWHL admitted it took a toll on him dealing with the chaos.

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know, the reunion has been filled with the fallout of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. It’s a safe bet Andy’s message about part three has to do with Joe Gorga and Luis “Louie” Ruelas joining their wives on stage.

The wait’s almost over for part three of the RHONJ reunion, with a sneak peek at the first few minutes revealing it’s explosive and tense.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.