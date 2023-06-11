RHONJ reunion part 3: Here’s what happens in the first seven minutes

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion ends with part three this week.

It’s been a drama filled reunion with the focus on the feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga taking over the show.

Andy Cohen even resorted to screaming at the ladies and accusing them of acting like kindergarteners.

Bravo has given RHONJ fans a glimpse at the first few minutes of part three of the reunion.

Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, John Fuda, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Paul “Paulie” Connell, Bill Aydin, and Luis “Louie” Ruelas join the women to hash things out from Season 13.

There’s no question it’s more of the same, with Joe and Louie joining in on the screaming match between Teresa and Melissa as they talk over everyone.

Andy Cohen talks to Luis Ruelas about the pajama comment

Ironically when Andy asks Joe how he’s feeling, the answer is that his heart’s beating just like his sisters did at the beginning of the show.

After saying hello to the RHONJ husbands and having a fun moment dishing about the calendar, Andy dives right into a comment that had fans and cast members talking this season.

Louie told Joe that he wore Giacinto Gorga, Teresa, and Joe’s dad, pajamas at night to make Teresa and her girls feel safe. It was a baffling comment for sure, and one Louis is now walking back.

Tre’s husband claims the remark came off wrong while revealing he does not sleep in Teresa and Joe’s dead dad’s PJs. What he did do was wear a pair of Giacinto’s sweatpants “in an endearing good way,” whatever that means.

Louie did apologize for the comment landing wrong when he spoke to Joe.

The Gorgas, Teresa Giudice, and Luis Ruelas go at it at RHONJ reunion

It didn’t take long for Louie to defend Teresa and, at the same time, express how he wanted to be a brother-in-law to Joe. Although Joe wants to believe him, the talk turns to Louie “screwing him,” something Louie denies.

For a hot second, Teresa, Joe, and Louie agree that they all want a family. Tensions rise, though, after Joe brings up Teresa getting released from prison, and she accuses him of only being there for her because the camera were rolling.

That turns into another explosion with a split screen as Teresa and Joe yell over each other, and Tre hurls accusations of them. Teresa loses it when Melissa interjects, making it clear she’s done talking to Melissa.

The look on Nate’s face is priceless amid the chaos because the conversation is yet again taking over forcing the rest of the cast to sit there and listen.

Andy attempts to gain control, but Teresa and Melissa are just screaming, giving viewers a sense of déjà vu. It’s break time with a teaser that brings up Frank and Dolores Catania’s son working for Louie, ending the first-look video.

Based on the first few minutes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion part three, fans are in for more fighting between Teresa, Louie, Melissa, and Joe, with very little else to look forward to.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.