RHONJ: Dolores Catania slammed for ‘riding the fence’ amid Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has been put on blast for her response in the Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice feud.

Dolores has firmly been straddling the fence, so to speak, when it comes to her two costars.

Although being in Teresa’s wedding and sitting with Teresa, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle Cabral might make it appear Dolores is Team Teresa, not everyone sees it that way.

Dolores spent all of Season 13 trying to navigate Teresa and Melissa’s drama without making waves or taking sides.

The Season 13 reunion show has only fueled the fire from RHONJ viewers who want Dolores to take a stand.

Social media was buzzing after part 2 of the reunion, with Dolores getting slammed for staying on the fence.

RHONJ viewers call out Dolores Catania over Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice drama

Twitter was ablaze last night as the RHONJ reunion played out, with Dolores doing her best to keep the peace and even kind of angering Teresa for not backing her up.

One user brought up that moment laughing at Dolores, wanting no part of standing with Tre.

Teresa tried to get Dolores to cosign on Louie and Dolores said “she wanted no part of it.” 😆😂🤣😂🤣😩💀#RHONJreunion #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/kkUCSRy2X8 — Jenifer (@Jenifer72906731) June 7, 2023

However, several others are not here Dolores and her fence riding.

“Does Dolores ever have an opinion of her own? Like speak the f**k up. I know your coochalini hurt from riding that fence,” said a Tweet.

A different one read, “I need Dolores to stop riding the fence so hard, it’s getting old. #RHONJ.”

Others called out Dolores for keeping quiet regarding her one-sided friendship with Teresa.

Dolores was called spinless by one user for not speaking up.

A user even hoped that Dolores would regain her voice next year.

Perhaps next year we’ll get to see a wedding arc. I will always have love for Dolores Catania tho 🥲 I just need her to regain her voice and take the reigns again or else it’s looking like FOH and I really don’t want that! What do y’all think of Dolo this year? #rhonj pic.twitter.com/LNTXip8SSF — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) June 7, 2023

More The Real Housewives of New Jersey reactions to Dolores Catania

One Twitter user referred to Dolores as Switzerland, a recap of part two of the reunion.

My takeaway from the #RHONJreunion is Dolores still resides in Switzerland. Marge is still a nasty jealous wench. Melissa is still ok wanting to drunk dial her Ex. Teresa is done w/everybody. Danielle is the lovely winner in all this mess! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/GnqrHFUBZ6 — SoFLaITaLGaL🏝🦩 (@SoFLaITaLGaL1) June 7, 2023

Another called out Dolores for speaking under her breath to Melissa when she was reading the Jacqueline Laurita text about Teresa.

Why did Dolores speak under her breath, you're going down melissa Gorga? Like say it with your chest Paterson Dolores. The fuck. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion pic.twitter.com/pN2ElLuiOp — Housewives 👑 (@eurogirl230) June 7, 2023

A different tweet declared Dolores would be “unstoppable” if she would simply pick a side and stick to it.

If Dolores would just pick a stance and STICK to it..she would be unstoppable! Bring out that Paterson side #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/5WZBhX5ps9 — MERRIAM WEBSTER (@merriamjackiee) June 7, 2023

With only one episode left in the RHONJ Season 13 reunion, no doubt viewers will have more thoughts on Dolores Catania before it’s all said and done.

In the preview for next week, Dolores’ son Frankie Catania is brought up. It will be interesting to see her take on what Frank Catania Sr. claims went down with Frankie and Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

As Monsters and Critics reported, The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are already sounding off about Louie. If Dolores sides with him, there will certainly be backlash.

What are your thoughts about how Dolores has dealt with the Teresa and Melissa feud?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.