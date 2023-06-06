Joe Giudice agrees with Teresa Giudice’s prison claims about Joe and Melissa Gorga ahead of RHONJ reunion

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice have certainly had their issues in the past, but the one thing they can agree on is their feelings about Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Ahead of part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion Joe has spoken out to back up some of his ex-wife’s claims that are made on the show.

In a sneak peek of the reunion, Teresa accuses Melissa and Joe of hanging out with people who helped send her and Giudice to prison.

Things get nasty and heated with a lot of she said/she said, and name-dropping of former cast members like Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita are brought up as the mudslinging continues.

On Monday, Giudice addressed Teresa’s claims and added some more of his own allegations against his former brother and sister-in-law.

The former RHONJ star didn’t hold back on his feelings either.

Joe Giudice sides with Teresa Giudice in Melissa and Joe Gorga drama

Stopping by the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Giudice doubled down on what Teresa says about Joe and Melissa. Giudice knows for a fact that they were friends with someone who turned Giudice into the Feds.

“When they came on the show, they were very good friends with my ex-partner’s attorneys, which went to the feds, which I think Melissa and Joe were involved,” he expressed.

Giudice went on to drop the bombshell that he knows that the Gorgas “helped” authorities with the fraud cast against him and Teresa.

Juicy Joe acknowledges that he may have done some things wrong or cheated on a few things like taxes but “who didn’t.” He feels that if he was a citizen of the United States, what he did wouldn’t have been anything, and he would have done much less prison time.

Back to the Gorgas, Giudice also bashed them for claiming they put food on the table amid his and Teresa’s prison stints and drama. Giudice declared the Gorgas should thank him for them getting paid for the Teresa Checks In special and honestly being part of the RHONJ.

These claims come hot on the heels of the two Joe’s reuniting in the Bahamas last winter for what some feel was a staged moment by Gorga.

RHONJ alum Joe Giudice reunited with Joe Gorga in the Bahamas

In February, Gorga used social media to share a moment of him running into his ex-brother-in-law Giudice in the Bahamas. While Gorga was all smiles in the footage, Giudice appeared a little dazed, confused, and uncomfortable.

However, critics didn’t take long to accuse Gorga of staging the moment as a publicity stunt. Melissa used her podcast to deny these allegations and claimed Giudice was shocked. That’s why he looked a little put off at the moment.

Gia Giudice put her uncle on blast for the video, bashing him for using her father after Gorga has done nothing but bad mouth Giudice for decades.

There’s so much more going down between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas as the final two parts of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 play out. It’s going to be so good!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.