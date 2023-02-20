Gia Giudice calls Joe Gorga an ‘opportunist’ after video of him and Joe Giudice surfaces

The Real Housewives of New Jersey tea is so hot right now.

As Teresa Giudice continues to feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, there’s a lot to dig through.

Gia Giudice has become a part of the show, getting her own confessionals last season. Season 12 opened where Gia and her Uncle Joe had a very heated conversation about how he spoke about her father, Joe Giudice.

She has long opposed the feud between the two Joes, and it was evident in the song she wrote during an earlier season, which went viral on TikTok.

Now, Gia has come out swinging after her uncle shared a video on social media of himself and her dad crossing paths in the Bahamas.

Joe and Melissa are currently vacationing in the Bahamas. It was an interesting choice of destination, as Joe Guidice resides there now after he was sent back to Italy following his time in prison.

Joe Gorga shares run-in with Joe Giudice

On his Instagram page, Joe Gorga shared a video of his run-in with Joe Giudice in the Bahamas.

He captioned the video, “Both walked into the same bar at the same time. A lot of history there. We have memories since we were kids. I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it. #life #rhonj”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers know this is odd, especially given the history between the two men. They have slandered one another, and Joe Gorga was adamant about Joe Giudice having a hand in the stress put on his parents before they died.

Joe Gorga has been frank about his feelings regarding Joe Giudice, even in the presence of his nieces.

Gia Giudice calls out Joe Gorga

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, didn’t miss a beat. She was in the comment section shortly after Joe Gorga shared the post, and she wasn’t having any of it.

Gia wrote, “this is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and we’re able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father. you are such a opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post.”

Gia Giudice clapped back at Joe Gorga. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

In the most recent episode of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey to air, Joe Gorga called Joe Giudice a “bad seed.” It’s no secret the two didn’t like one another, let alone want to spend time together.

Interestingly, this “reunion” comes just days after Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita met up with their husbands and spent several hours catching up. Their feud had also been years-long, and neither of them had any love for Joe Gorga’s wife, Melissa Gorga.

Could this have been a planned “run-in?”

Anything is possible, especially with the high-stakes drama RHONJ offers.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

