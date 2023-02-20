RHONJ: Gia Giudice is ‘feeling refreshed’ with her stunning tape-in extensions

Gia Giudice is feeling herself after sporting a fresh new do before enjoying a night out with her college housemates.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent a day at her long-time salon as hair extension specialist Lina Kidis worked her magic.

The stunning 22-year-old snapped a mirror selfie inside the salon showing long, soft locks flowing down her shoulders with voluminous waves.

In the photo posted on her Instagram Story, Gia’s light brown hair was parted in the middle and framed her face.

“Got my maintenance one today with tape-in extensions🤍 feeling refreshed,” she wrote.

Gia was ready for a fresh new do, as her last visit to the salon was back in December of 2022, where her extensions were done by Lina while another stylist worked on her cut and color.

They posted a video of the process on the @lkstudio83 Instagram, showing the before and after as they took Gia from drab to fab.

Gia Giudice at the hair salon. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

That’s not the only improvement that Gia has made over the past few weeks. She’s trying to get rid of a star tattoo on her wrist that she’s now regretting.

The Bravo personality started the tattoo removal process with Ethos Spa, who shared a clip of Gia getting the service done. However, it will take more than one session for complete removal.

Gia Giudice gets ready for a girls’ night out

Gia, who has been extra busy with her final year studies and two law internships, decided to have some fun over the weekend.

After getting her hair styled, Gia recorded a get ready with me video as she got her makeup done for the night out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also opened up about her day and shared that she made the trip to Staten Island earlier to refresh her extensions.

After creating the stunning look, she let her hair loose and showed off the final results at the end of the TikTok video.

Meanwhile, Gia did not show the outfit worn for the girl’s night out in the clip. She was still clad in the beige, oversized sweatshirt and matching sweatpants she wore to the salon.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes Fab Fit Fun

Some time ago, Gia teamed up with her mom Teresa Giudice to promote Fab Fit Fun after receiving their goodie box.

“My mom & I just got out summer @fabfitfun box! ☀️ The best part is that the box comes filled with FULL sized products for you to enjoy, it’s like Christmas 4x a year 🎁 ,” wrote Gia in the Instagram post. “Use my code Gia10 for $10 off your box! #FabFitFunPartner.”

Fab Fit Fun is a subscription box service that is sent out four times per year. Subscribers can opt for the annual plan for $219.99 or the seasonal plan for $59.99.

The boxes include six to eight quality full-sized products, including fashion, home, beauty, wellness, and more, valued at up to $300.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.