RHONJ: Melissa Gorga explains Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice Bahamas run in

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga spilled the tea on what really happened when Joe Gorga ran into Joe Giudice in the Bahamas.

RHONJ fans know no love was lost between the two Joe’s when Joe Giudice was married to Teresa Giudice.

They had some epic fights that got physical on the show, leading to a slew of family drama between the Gorgas and the Giudices.

However, that appeared to be water under the bridge when they shared a hug and a happy moment that was captured on camera.

After her uncle shared the footage on social media, Gia Giudice called him an “opportunist” and accused him of staging it for his own benefit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now Melissa has weighed in on the hot topic, denying anything was staged and setting the records straight regarding how things unfolded.

Melissa Gorga explains Joe Gorga, and Joe Giudice Bahamas run in

Earlier today, Melissa released a new episode of her podcast On Display with Melissa Gorga, where she brought up the reunion between the two Joes. She kicked things off by making it clear the moment was nothing but positive and happy for all parties involved.

“It 100 percent was not planned. We had no idea that we were gonna run into Joe Giudice,” she shared.

Melissa fully understood the curiosity behind the moment, especially considering the tension-filled history with the families.

“When Joe and Joe run into each other after all these years, you can bet your a** the cameras are gonna go up. It’s like hell froze over for a minute, honestly,” the RHONJ star expressed.

The video has Joe Giudice looking uncomfortable, which Melissa also addressed. She believes that not only was he shocked to see them, but he was also caught off guard.

Melissa insists the emotion in the reunion was genuine on both Joes part and that nothing was faked. It was all real.

“All of the drama that you guys have always seen happen on camera literally was set to the side, and it really brought them both back to a time when they were truly good friends and family. They say time heals all wounds. I think that this moment was huge proof of that,” Melissa stated.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga addresses her reply to Gia Giudice

After Gia lit up her uncle’s social media post, Melissa replied that the moment was nice and told Gia to stop hating. Later though, the remark was deleted, and Joe Gorga posted the same reply.

Melissa previously shared that her husband used her phone and Instagram to reply to the comment. The Envy by Melissa Gorga, owner, doubled down on that statement on her podcast.

She explained it happened with her phone because she showed her husband Gia’s reaction. Melissa immediately made Joe Gorga delete the reply and respond via his own Instagram, which he did.

The rift between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice has hit an all-time high after filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13. Battle lines have been drawn with Teresa, Melissa, and Joe telling fans to keep watching to understand the rift that just might never be mended.

Do you think the two Joes reunion was staged?

To listen to Melissa’s full podcast, click here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.