Andy Cohen addresses moment he lost it on Teresa Giudice at the RHONJ reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion has been hot, and part three is set to be even hotter.

When the trailer was released, Andy Cohen revealed he got backlash from Teresa Giudice fans after he lost it on her, screaming at her.

Andy took to his Radio Andy show to address the moment and confirmed he did apologize to Teresa when it happened, and it will play out during part three.

Things were already tense that day, and based on what part one and part two showed, it was at a point where Andy was trying to let everyone speak, so when she didn’t listen, it was like the straw that broke the camel’s back.

They were eight to 10 hours into filming at that point, which was exhausting. Season 13 of RHONJ has been one of the most intense seasons, reminiscent of the franchise’s beginning.

The biggest question is whether Teresa’s fans will forgive Andy.

Andy Cohen addresses losing it on Teresa Giudice

While on-air for his Radio Andy show, Andy Cohen addressed the backlash he received for “losing his s**t” on Teresa Giudice.

He said, “What I will say is I don’t want to lose my s**t on anybody. I don’t lose my s**t. I think for all of you who are upset, have a seat in the middle of that for eight or ten hours, and let’s see how you handle it.”

Andy then revealed, “I don’t like to raise my voice. I don’t like to speak to a woman in a certain way, and of course, I apologized.”

Viewers will also see him apologize to Teresa, something he promised on his show.

Will The Real Housewives of New Jersey go on pause?

There has been speculation The Real Housewives of New Jersey may take a break after such an intense season.

With Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga not speaking, big decisions must be made.

However, Andy Cohen revealed that even though contracts have yet to go out, a pause isn’t in the cards — yet.

The two parts of the reunion that aired were incredibly intense, and the preview for part three is even wilder. As the men join their wives, everything escalates.

Hopefully, Bravo can find a resolution for Season 14, especially after the killer season this one turned out to be. With the cast split into two groups and Dolores Catania stuck in the middle, it seems things could be at an impasse.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.