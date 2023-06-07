RHONJ fans call Luis Ruelas ‘terrifying,’ worry someone could get hurt

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion has brought several issues to light.

Season 13 gave viewers a better look into Teresa Giudice’s relationship with Luis Ruelas.

Some viewers are concerned about some of Louie’s actions and have been throughout the season. However, part two of the RHONJ reunion leveled serious accusations against him before he even hit the stage with the other guys.

Margaret Josephs came with receipts and revealed Louie had called her son at his job and threatened him. She shared the printout of the phone number that made the call, which was shown as Louie’s.

Naturally, the deflection was that it was a spoof, which has been happening to some of the Housewives, but since the call was made to a landline, the excuse was questionable at best.

RHONJ viewers weren’t comfortable with what was shown in part two, and with part three featuring the men and Louie and his dealings specifically, they voiced their concerns.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers call Luis Ruelas ‘terrifying’

Following The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, viewers took to social media to address their concerns about Luis Ruelas.

One viewer tagged Andy Cohen, asking, “@Andy Am I the only one seeing the Dateline special brewing with Louie. He’s bats**t. Unfortunately, it looks like someone is going to be physically hurt when he snaps. It’s disturbing #RHONJreunion.”

Another said, “Louie needs to be removed from the show before someone is physically hurt. I can’t BELIEVE what happened to Marge’s son! I’ve had bad vibes from the beginning with him, but it’s now a whole other level #RHONJ#RHONJreunion.”

Someone else wrote, “I’m so glad the guys are speaking up against Louie’s bulls**t also. This dude is terrifying and Teresa is brainwashed. #RHONJreunion.”

Pic credit: @danaallll, @CharlieLew18, @staceybourb/Twitter

A few other viewers got in on the action, using photos to enhance their points.

So Louie paid an investigator to find out dirt on Teresa’s cast members, threatened Marge’s child, contacted Rachel’s son’s mother for info, and lied on Bo Dietl. Watch a catch Teresa 😩💀#RHONJ #RHONJreunion pic.twitter.com/QZ7IkrpTOY — Jenifer (@Jenifer72906731) June 7, 2023

Another insinuated that problems are ahead for the newlyweds.

It's only a matter of time before Louie gets locked up–he's a thug in a suit, and I foresee numerous lawsuits and criminal charges against him.#RHONJ #RHONJReunion #RealHousewivesofNewJersey pic.twitter.com/nMCC9X7jX8 — Reality TV Universe 🌎 (@RealityTVU) June 7, 2023

Andy Cohen teases that what comes out at the RHONJ doesn’t align with his WWHL appearance

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members have taken turns appearing on Watch What Happens Live following the show airing this season.

When Teresa Giudice was a guest, Luis Ruelas was in the audience, along with Teresa’s attorney. During that appearance, Luis revealed something utterly different about hiring private investigators and name-dropping Bo Dietl, which Andy called out.

With part three of the RHONJ bringing all the men out, it will be interesting to see where Louie lands. He has reportedly burned the Gorgas with a business deal, and something happened between him and Frank Jr.

Will this end badly for Teresa? Will her love bubble be popped?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.