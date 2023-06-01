Detective Bo Dietl blasts Luis Ruelas online says he had ‘no right to abuse my name’

Bo Dietl has spoken out again after he found himself smack dab in the middle of The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama because of Luis Ruelas.

The famed detective took to social media to clear up the accusations made on the show, that he was hired by Luis to dig up dirt on the New Jersey cast.

An angry Luis brought up Bo’s name more than once as he argued with his brother-in-law Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga.

He first named-drop the former New York City homicide detective during their heated exchange at the season finale party and the day after while chatting with castmates Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin.

Since then, Luis has given conflicting stories about that situation. First, he backtracked on the claims while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and admitted that he lied about having information on the cast.

However, according to Andy Cohen, that’s a different story than the one Luis told at the RHONJ reunion. Part one has already aired, but with two parts left to go, Luis has yet to make an appearance.

We’re still waiting to see that segment as the cast has a lot of questions for Luis as well, but until then, Bo Dietl wants to make something very clear.

Bo Dietl says Luis Ruelas abused his name on RHONJ

Bo Dietl has already denied having anything to do with an investigation into the RHONJ cast, but he recently spoke out again because his name is still being dragged through the mud.

Bo who is the CEO and Chairman of Beau Dietl & Associates posted a video on TikTok, and he made it clear that Luis had no right to involve him in the drama on the show.

“Right now I am answering questions about The Real Housewives of New Jersey. I was never hired by Luis Ruelas for any investigation on any cast members and I want to set the story straight today,” said Bo in the short clip.

Bo noted that right now his name is all over social media, which he why he wanted to address the accusations made by Luis.

“He had no right to abuse my name and tell these other people that I did investigations on them,” added Bo.

@therealbodietl A message from the Founder & Chairman of the Board of Beau Dietl & Associates in response to #BravoTv #RHONJ #WWHL alleged investigations into cast members. Firstly, you don’t get to work with the top C-Suites of the world’s greatest companies for 38 years digging up dirt on Housewives. Secondly, we take breaches of confidentiality very seriously and any disclosures of retainment of services require both client and firm to agree. This permission was never sought. ♬ original sound – Bo Dietl

Bo Dietl throws shade at the Housewives

The famed detective also threw some shade in the caption of his TikTok post as he made it clear that he takes his work very seriously.

“Firstly, you don’t get to work with the top C-Suites of the world’s greatest companies for 38 years digging up dirt on Housewives,” said Bo, who then added a more serious point in his post.

“We take breaches of confidentiality very seriously and any disclosures of retainment of services require both client and firm to agree. This permission was never sought,” he said.

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, June 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.