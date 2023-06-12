Jennifer Aydin takes on haters amid RHONJ reunion backlash: ‘I don’t instigate-I retaliate’

Jennifer Aydin has taken on the haters as backlash over her The Real Housewives of New Jersey behavior mounts.

The RHONJ Season 13 reunion has been one for the books.

Although the feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice has certainly taken over the reunion, some other hot topics have come up.

One of those has to do with Jennifer enduring backlash over a comment she made about Andy Cohen being rude to her.

Another involved The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers calling out Jennifer and Teresa for using Danielle Cabral to do their dirty work.

All the drama and backlash has Jennifer fighting back against the online trolls.

Jennifer Aydin claps back at hater amid RHONJ reunion backlash

Last week, things got heated with Jennifer over on Twitter. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was put on blast for acting like she’s better than everyone else, especially those not wealthy like her.

Jennifer popped up in the comments section with a salty, sarcastic remark, telling the user she was sorry they were poor.

The words hit home with a different critic who came for Jennifer for making fun of people that work for a living, including multiple jobs and living paycheck to paycheck. Jennifer was accused of living “lavishly” off her husband, Bill Aydin.

Both of these tweets were shared together to put Jennifer and her entitlement on blast.

Hi Jennifer Aydin! Nice to see you make fun of working people who have to live pay check to pay check, cut corners, and work three jobs to make it by while you live lavishly on your husbands dime. Shame on you and your 16 toilets 🚽 This your friend Tre? #RHONJ #RHONJreunion pic.twitter.com/bieptyYAWg — Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) June 8, 2023

Soon enough, Jennifer popped up with her own reply, standing up for herself while also missing the mark at the same time.

“I don’t Instagate-I retaliate. You can’t come and comment negatively on my page without repercussions. If you didn’t figure that out by now, then Know That! Note it. Don’t start none, Won’t be None. Plain & Simple. So #sorrynotsorry 😝,” she tweeted.

Pic credit: @_MANDONNA_/Twitter

Jennifer isn’t letting the trolls or RHONJ reunion chaos impact her life. This weekend she threw a lavish bash for her daughter on her milestone birthday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin’s daughter turns 16

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Jennifer gave her 527,000 followers a look at her going all out for daughter Gabby’s Sweet 16.

In an IG photo dump, Jennifer shared good times from the party, including family pictures, the stunning birthday day, and a couple of Sweet 16 signs.

On Gabby’s actual birthday, Jennifer used Instagram to share a video of the young girl through the years. The footage was set to Bruno Mars Just the Way You Are, a song that had a special meaning to Jennifer and Gabby.

Jennifer Aydin continues to put her family above all, even as the trolls and haters try to take her on.

The final episode of RHONJ Season 13 plays out this week, putting an end to yet another turbulent season. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the guys join the conversation, and the first few minutes are more of the same.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.