Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga sound off on RHONJ reunion, blame Teresa Giudice for Joe Giudice blasting them

Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe are sounding off on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 ahead of part three.

The couple did not hold back from spilling the tea on how they felt at the reunion.

They are also responding to Joe Giudice’s recent interview declaring the Gorgas helped put him and Teresa Giudice in prison.

Speaking of Teresa, Melissa admitted that she was ready to face her sister-in-law at the reunion and didn’t have any nerves.

“I felt very calm, very ready, very excited to face everything head-on,” Melissa said on her On Display with Melissa Gorga podcast, where Joe was her guest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what the Gorgas had to say.

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga sound off on the RHONJ reunion

Joe admitted that a lot of the nastiness that Teresa was spewing at him and Melissa was cut out. Teresa’s behavior was so upsetting to Joe as he watched from backstage that he cried.

“I, at one point, was watching, and I got so emotional because I have watched the way my sister reacted, and she was just being so mean, which they cut a lot of that part out. She was just being so nasty that it made me upset, and I started crying,” he shared.

Melissa went on to give props to Teresa for always finding someone to do her dirty work. This time it was Jennifer Aydin and Teresa getting Danielle Cabral to spill the Melissa cheating rumor.

Joe and his wife also called out Teresa for lying about being part of the conversation Luis “Louie” Ruelas had with Joe after hearing about it.

The couple shared Teresa had rehearsed lines courtesy of her lawyer for every single answer. Melisa declared Teresa screamed when she needed to deflect and wouldn’t let anyone speak.

“I was saying, ‘No Teresa, this is untrue, say the truth,’ And she would just start yelling and screaming and getting loud,” Melissa said.

The Gorgas also defended Andy Cohen, who has come under fire for yelling at the ladies during the reunion. Melissa claimed it was a long day with Teresa talking over everyone.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Melissa just unveiled some new merch from the reunion, and she talked about that too.

Melissa also spilled that Dolores Catania was lucky she didn’t hear the “sleep with one eye open” comment, or they would have had words, and it would have gotten ugly.

The Gorgas weigh in on Joe Giudice’s interview

This week, Giudice did an interview where he slammed the Gorgas and defended his ex-wife Teresa amid the family feud.

RHONJ fans will recall the two Joe’s hugged it out in the Bahamas earlier this year, so Gorga had some interesting thoughts on his ex-brother-in-law interview.

Gorga balked at knowing anything about what Giudice did to land in prison, even claiming they only saw each other during filming back then. As for the Gorgas talking to the FBI, well, Joe Gorga laughed at that, declaring it’s not like someone just calls up the FBI to spill the tea. It’s more complicated than that.

In the end, though, Gorga feels that Teresa put Giudice up to slamming the Gorgas as she continues her quest to ruin them.

“This poor guy, she [Teresa] probably comes ‘you gotta do this podcast Joe,” Gorga stated before adding, “so this poor guy went out, he’s out there, he’s already struggling out there trying to live a life he’s not with his family. Leave the guy alone,” Gorga declared on the podcast.

Part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey comes out on Tuesday. Melissa and Joe Gorga will no doubt have more to say after it hits Bravo airwaves.

The first seven minutes of the final reunion episode have been released, and you can read all about what happens right here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.