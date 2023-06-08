Melissa Gorga capitalizes on Teresa Giudice RHONJ reunion drama with new merch

Melissa Gorga has used The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion drama with Teresa Giudice to cash in.

Season 13 of RHONJ took the long-standing feud between Teresa and Melissa to the point of no return.

Things got so bad that they hadn’t seen each other since the explosive finale was filmed until the reunion show.

There’s no question that drama has been the game of the game for the reunion.

Melissa, for her part, has used that drama and craziness to make some money.

The reality TV star has created some merch that pokes fun at the chaos and uses one of her infamous moments from the cast gathering.

Melissa Gorga sells merch making fun of Teresa Giudice RHONJ drama

Taking to Instagram ahead of part two of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion, Melissa debuted some new clothing.

In part one of the reunion, Melissa looked at Teresa and said, “I know you hate me, but just try to control yourself while she was putting on lip gloss. The Envy by Melissa Gorga owner has now turned that moment into an opportunity to cash in.

“I know you hate me. But just try to control yourself” 💄 crew neck or hoodie out now!!! @envybymg envybymg.com #rhonj #envybymg,” she wrote on an IG post.

Those interested in purchasing the merch can buy a black sweatshirt or royal blue hoodie. The items can be bought on the Envy by Melissa Gorga website and are selling for $55.00.

However, a look at the website reveals the items are already sold out. So either Melissa didn’t have that many made to begin with, or they are selling like hotcakes.

Melissa isn’t the first Bravo personality to come out with merch to make cash off of show drama.

Vanderpump Rules stars cash in with Scandoval merch

Scandoval has taken over Vanderpump Rules since news of Tom Sandoval and Raque Leviss’ affair broke back in March. The cast has had lots of opinions on the topic with some turning their opinions into merchandise.

Lala Kent created Send It To Darrell clothing after she shared that was her response to Raquel’s lawyer, who contacted the cast via their personal emails. Send It To Darrell clothing includes t-shirts and hoodies in several colors, a baseball hat, a water bottle, a coffee mug, and a tote bag.

After a teaser for the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer came out, James Kennedy telling Sandoval “You’re a worm with a mustache,” proved to be a stand-out moment. The DJ soon had a t-shirt and baseball hat with the phrase on it for sale.

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix have been making bank selling merchandise for their sandwich shop Something About Her. Ariana told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in May that sales were close to $200,000.

Will Melissa Gorga be as successful with her latest merch as the Vandeprump crew?

Only time will tell.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.