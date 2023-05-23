James Kennedy teases Vandeprump Rules reunion fight with Tom Sandoval

James Kennedy has teased his Vanderpump Rules reunion fight with his former friend Tom Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is almost here as the cast hashes out all things Scandoval and more.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a teaser for the three-part event featured James not only calling Raquel Leviss and Sandoval “poo poo heads,” but he got into a near brawl with Sandoval.

James had every right to get heated as Sandoval and Raquel didn’t just betray Ariana Madix.

They also betrayed him.

Last week at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala, James teased what led him and Sandoval to come to blows.

The DJ had his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, by his side at the event, where he chatted with E! News. James admitted he didn’t hold back when it came to confronting his ex-fiancée and pal.

So, what really caused James and Sandoval to nearly have a brawl at the reunion?

“There was enough for me to get heated about. I’ve been working a lot on my anger recently, but, like, that was just a bit too much. I had to get it out that day. Because if not, when else am I gonna get the chance? You know?” he expressed to the outlet.

James had quite a few great one-liners in the teaser alone, like saying to Sandoval, “You’re a worm with a mustache.” Like some of the other Vanderpump Rules cast members that have capitalized on Scandoval with merch, James turned his phrase into a t-shirt and baseball cap.

Not only did James dish on the reunion, but he also waxed about the next season, even dropping a bit of a bombshell.

When it comes to Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, fans can’t help but wonder how the cast will film post-Scandoval. James didn’t answer that question.

However, the DJ does have faith that the show will be better than ever.

“I’m not doubting the show. I think it’s still gonna be thriving. There’s only one Vanderpump Rules,” he said, even admitting that he talks to Tom Schwartz despite a majority of the cast not speaking to him.

James did speak to Us Weekly and referred to the Season 10 finale as a farewell to the dynamic of the show and friend group.

“It was something that I don’t feel like [we] will ever come back from. So, it was kind of a farewell almost,” he shared.

There’s still plenty of Scandoval fallout to unfold as the three-part Vanderpunp Rules reunion kicks off tomorrow night, Wednesday, May 24 on Bravo.

James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval come to blows, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the reunion show.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.